Lirik Lagu Who's Gonna Save Us? - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who's Gonna Save Us? - The Living End

… It's all around me and I just don't understand

Seems all out of place now

And I know it's late

But you know what they say now

… We're under attack now

Our work is all cut out

Whatever happened to your rights?

And I know it's late

But you know what they say now

… So where's the writing on the wall

Who's gonna save us?

Who's gonna provide us?

Who's gonna divide us?

Who's gonna save us

… We're under powered now

Trial devoured now

Step aside and make way for the new leader

And it's getting late

But you know what the say now

… It's all around me and I just don't understand

Seems all out of place now

And I know it's late

But you know what they say now

… It's all around me and I just don't understand

Seems all out of place now

And I know it's late

But you know what they say now

… Looking for the writing on the wall

Who's gonna save us?

Who's gonna provide us?

Who's gonna divide us?

Who's gonna save us?

