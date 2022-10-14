Lirik Lagu Who's Gonna Save Us? - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who's Gonna Save Us? - The Living End
… It's all around me and I just don't understand
Seems all out of place now
And I know it's late
But you know what they say now
… We're under attack now
Our work is all cut out
Whatever happened to your rights?
And I know it's late
But you know what they say now
… So where's the writing on the wall
Who's gonna save us?
Who's gonna provide us?
Who's gonna divide us?
Who's gonna save us
… We're under powered now
Trial devoured now
Step aside and make way for the new leader
And it's getting late
But you know what the say now
… It's all around me and I just don't understand
Seems all out of place now
And I know it's late
But you know what they say now
… It's all around me and I just don't understand
Seems all out of place now
And I know it's late
But you know what they say now
… Looking for the writing on the wall
Who's gonna save us?
Who's gonna provide us?
Who's gonna divide us?
Who's gonna save us?
