Lirik Lagu Tabloid Magazine - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tabloid Magazine - The Living End
Temperamental editors
Searching for the passion
Overpaid and over-rated
Looking for a cash in
Yeah, it's too late
If you want to read a little
Useless information
If you've had enough
With all the troubles with our nation
Yeah, well don't wait
And you read about 'em
You just can't sleep without
The pages of the magazine
Don't believe in all you read
You can't trust the tabloid magazine
And I'm about to break down
It's just a tabloid magazine
And I don't want to break down
I don't want to break down
Picture hungry journalists
Looking for some action
Running all the stories
Like it's going out of fashion
Yeah, it's too late
Everybody's reading
Everybody else's problems
Everybody's busy stopping
What they haven't started
Yeah, well don't wait
You can read about 'em
And you won't sleep without
The pages of the magazine
But don't belive in all you read
You can't trust a tabloid magazine
And I'm about to break down
It's just a tabloid magazine
And I don't want to break down
I don't want to break down
I don't want to break down
I don't want to break down
Don't want to be around 'em
Better off without them
You know you can't escape them
Don't want to be around 'em
Better off without them
You know you can't escape them
Don't want to be around 'em
Better off without them
You know you can't escape them
