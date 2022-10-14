Lirik Lagu Tabloid Magazine - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tabloid Magazine - The Living End

Temperamental editors

Searching for the passion

Overpaid and over-rated

Looking for a cash in

Yeah, it's too late

If you want to read a little

Useless information

If you've had enough

With all the troubles with our nation

Yeah, well don't wait

And you read about 'em

You just can't sleep without

The pages of the magazine

Don't believe in all you read

You can't trust the tabloid magazine

And I'm about to break down

It's just a tabloid magazine

And I don't want to break down

I don't want to break down

Picture hungry journalists

Looking for some action

Running all the stories

Like it's going out of fashion

Yeah, it's too late

Everybody's reading

Everybody else's problems

Everybody's busy stopping

What they haven't started

Yeah, well don't wait

You can read about 'em

And you won't sleep without

The pages of the magazine

But don't belive in all you read

You can't trust a tabloid magazine

And I'm about to break down

It's just a tabloid magazine

And I don't want to break down

I don't want to break down

I don't want to break down

I don't want to break down

Don't want to be around 'em

Better off without them

You know you can't escape them

Don't want to be around 'em

Better off without them

You know you can't escape them

Don't want to be around 'em

Better off without them

You know you can't escape them