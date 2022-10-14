Lirik Lagu All Torn Down - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Torn Down - The Living End

I see the city and it isn't what it used to be

A million houses goin' up and down in front of me

No time to let the concrete set before it's broken up again

Don't care if it's historic, don't really care at all

A hidden landscape on the brink of any development

A protest rally never satisfied with development

Both strivin' for a perfect world, each havin' their own opinions

And so the city grows, It grows on and on

All torn down

All torn down

All torn

I see the city and it's grown into a big machine

The streets are freeways and the parks are just a memory

No time to let the concrete set before it's broken up again

Don't care if it's historic, don't really care at all

All torn down

All torn down

All torn

Now

I see the city and it isn't what it used to be

A million houses goin' up and down in front of me

No time to let the concrete set before it's broken up again

Don't care if it's historic, don't really care at all

All torn down

All torn down

All torn