Lirik Lagu All Torn Down - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Torn Down - The Living End
I see the city and it isn't what it used to be
A million houses goin' up and down in front of me
No time to let the concrete set before it's broken up again
Don't care if it's historic, don't really care at all
A hidden landscape on the brink of any development
A protest rally never satisfied with development
Both strivin' for a perfect world, each havin' their own opinions
And so the city grows, It grows on and on
All torn down
All torn down
All torn
I see the city and it's grown into a big machine
The streets are freeways and the parks are just a memory
No time to let the concrete set before it's broken up again
Don't care if it's historic, don't really care at all
All torn down
All torn down
All torn
Now
I see the city and it isn't what it used to be
A million houses goin' up and down in front of me
No time to let the concrete set before it's broken up again
Don't care if it's historic, don't really care at all
All torn down
All torn down
All torn
