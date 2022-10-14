Lirik Lagu Every Time You Leave - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Every Time You Leave – I Prevail

All I ever wanted was to find someone

But holding it together is the hardest part

No one said life gets in the way

That our plans may change, but our hearts remain

You stand in the doorway holding me

Feeling the tension, you beg and plead

Not to go away again

And then she said

Every time you leave

I lose a little piece of me

Every time we speak

Words don't do it justice

It's just us from here, here, here

And that's when she said

Every time you leave

I lose a little piece of me

All I ever wanted was to find someone

But finishing the puzzle is the hardest part

Everyday wishing you could stay

'Cause our minds may change, but our hearts remain

You stand in the doorway holding me

Lost in the moment I can't believe

You gotta go away again

Hear me when I say

Every time you leave

I lose a little piece of me

And every time we speak

Words don't do it justice

It's just us from here, here, here

And that's when she said

Every time you leave

I lose a little piece of me

'Cause if you ever start to hesitate

And you feel the weight, it starts to break

We're not the same

Know that this means everything to me

Oh, to me, oh, to me, oh, to me, oh, to me

Every time you leave

I lose a little piece of me

And every time we speak

Words don't do it justice