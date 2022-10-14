Lirik Lagu Every Time You Leave - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Every Time You Leave – I Prevail
All I ever wanted was to find someone
But holding it together is the hardest part
No one said life gets in the way
That our plans may change, but our hearts remain
You stand in the doorway holding me
Feeling the tension, you beg and plead
Not to go away again
And then she said
Every time you leave
I lose a little piece of me
Every time we speak
Words don't do it justice
It's just us from here, here, here
And that's when she said
Every time you leave
I lose a little piece of me
All I ever wanted was to find someone
But finishing the puzzle is the hardest part
Everyday wishing you could stay
'Cause our minds may change, but our hearts remain
You stand in the doorway holding me
Lost in the moment I can't believe
You gotta go away again
Hear me when I say
Every time you leave
I lose a little piece of me
And every time we speak
Words don't do it justice
It's just us from here, here, here
And that's when she said
Every time you leave
I lose a little piece of me
'Cause if you ever start to hesitate
And you feel the weight, it starts to break
We're not the same
Know that this means everything to me
Oh, to me, oh, to me, oh, to me, oh, to me
Every time you leave
I lose a little piece of me
And every time we speak
Words don't do it justice
Artikel Pilihan