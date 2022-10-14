Lirik Lagu Prisoner of Society - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Prisoner of Society - The Living End
Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!
Oh, yes, we're on our own and there's nothing you can do
So we don't need no one like you
(To tell us what to do!)
We don't refer to the past when we're showing what we've done
Our generation gap means the war is never won
The past is in your head
(The future's in our hands)
'Cause I'm a brat
And I know everything and I talk back
'Cause I'm not listening to anything you say
And if you count to three (one two three)
You'll see there's no emergency
You'll see I'm not the enemy
Just a prisoner of society
Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!
Oh, yes, we're on our own and there's nothing you can do
So we don't need no one like you
(To tell us what to do!)
'Cause I'm a brat
And I know everything and I talk back
'Cause I'm not listening to anything you say
And if you count to three (one two three)
You'll see there's no emergency
You'll see I'm not the enemy
Just a prisoner of society
Go!
Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!
Oh, yes, (we're on our own) and there's nothing you can do
So we don't need no one like you
(To tell us what to do!)
