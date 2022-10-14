Lirik Lagu Prisoner of Society - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Prisoner of Society - The Living End

Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!

Oh, yes, we're on our own and there's nothing you can do

So we don't need no one like you

(To tell us what to do!)

We don't refer to the past when we're showing what we've done

Our generation gap means the war is never won

The past is in your head

(The future's in our hands)

'Cause I'm a brat

And I know everything and I talk back

'Cause I'm not listening to anything you say

And if you count to three (one two three)

You'll see there's no emergency

You'll see I'm not the enemy

Just a prisoner of society

Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!

Oh, yes, we're on our own and there's nothing you can do

So we don't need no one like you

(To tell us what to do!)

'Cause I'm a brat

And I know everything and I talk back

'Cause I'm not listening to anything you say

And if you count to three (one two three)

You'll see there's no emergency

You'll see I'm not the enemy

Just a prisoner of society

Go!

Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!

Oh, yes, (we're on our own) and there's nothing you can do

So we don't need no one like you

(To tell us what to do!)