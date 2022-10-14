Lirik Lagu Prisoner of Society - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 02:26 WIB
The Living End.
The Living End. //Instagram @thelivingendaus

Lirik Lagu Prisoner of Society - The Living End

Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!
Oh, yes, we're on our own and there's nothing you can do
So we don't need no one like you
(To tell us what to do!)

We don't refer to the past when we're showing what we've done
Our generation gap means the war is never won
The past is in your head
(The future's in our hands)

'Cause I'm a brat
And I know everything and I talk back
'Cause I'm not listening to anything you say

And if you count to three (one two three)
You'll see there's no emergency
You'll see I'm not the enemy
Just a prisoner of society

Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!
Oh, yes, we're on our own and there's nothing you can do
So we don't need no one like you
(To tell us what to do!)

'Cause I'm a brat
And I know everything and I talk back
'Cause I'm not listening to anything you say

And if you count to three (one two three)
You'll see there's no emergency
You'll see I'm not the enemy
Just a prisoner of society
Go!

Well we don't need no one to tell us what to do!
Oh, yes, (we're on our own) and there's nothing you can do
So we don't need no one like you
(To tell us what to do!)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Facebook - Gigi dan Kisah Menarik Armand Maulana Saat Menciptakan Lagu Ini

Lirik Lagu My Facebook - Gigi dan Kisah Menarik Armand Maulana Saat Menciptakan Lagu Ini

14 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku Pergi - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku Pergi - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menghitung Hari – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menghitung Hari – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Aku Tenang – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aku Tenang – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lifelines - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lifelines - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kau yang Memilih Aku – Syahrini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kau yang Memilih Aku – Syahrini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Anies Baswedan ke Heru Budi Hartono: Kerjakan Semua Urusan di Jakarta
2

Jual Kambing Gaib, Dukun yang Diduga Cabuli Dua Kakek di Bekasi Dilaporkan
3

Tim Kuasa Hukum Sambo Sebut Berkas Perkara dan Dakwaan Tidak Lengkap
4

PSI Buka Suara Soal Ibu Penjual Dawet Penyebar Hoaks Tragedi Kanjuruhan Merupakan Kadernya
5

Komnas HAM Beberkan Fakta Baru Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Pemicu Jatuhnya Korban Adalah Gas Air Mata
6

Kuat Maruf Punya Andil Bunuh Brigadir J, Surat Dakwaan JPU atas Ferdy Sambo Cs Bongkar Perannya
7

Terkait Video Rizky Billar Lemparkan Bola Biliar ke Lesti Kejora, Polisi: Salah Satu Alat Bukti
8

Kenali Penyakit Eksim, Gejala hingga Cara Pengobatannya
9

Terkait Pembangunan Kantor Penghubung IKN, Pemprov Banten Usulkan Anggaran Rp30 Miliar
10

Pengakuan Penjual Dawet Hoaks Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Demi Allah Saya Tidak Ada Settingan, Tidak Ada Suruhan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Jurnal Medan

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

14 Oktober 2022, 03:07 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

14 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:02 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat Pon 14 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat Pon 14 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Buatlah Keputusan Sesuai Naluri Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Buatlah Keputusan Sesuai Naluri Anda

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Maluku

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 14 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 14 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu

14 Oktober 2022, 02:59 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Download Bad Prosecutor Episode 4 5 6 7 8 SUB INDO Kualitas Terbaik, Nonton Aksi Keren Do Kyung Soo Disini

Download Bad Prosecutor Episode 4 5 6 7 8 SUB INDO Kualitas Terbaik, Nonton Aksi Keren Do Kyung Soo Disini

14 Oktober 2022, 02:59 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:57 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 02:54 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Omonia di Europa League 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Omonia di Europa League 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Sinetron Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun S6

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Sinetron Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun S6

14 Oktober 2022, 02:50 WIB

Portal Maluku

UPDATE Kode Redeem FF Resmi dari Garena Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Hadiah Menarik

UPDATE Kode Redeem FF Resmi dari Garena Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Hadiah Menarik

14 Oktober 2022, 02:45 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Hari Ini Adalah Hari Keberuntungan Bagi Anda Dalam Hal Uang

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Hari Ini Adalah Hari Keberuntungan Bagi Anda Dalam Hal Uang

14 Oktober 2022, 02:37 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

2 Link Nonton Streaming Love in Contract Episode 7 8 9 10 Sub Indo, Kisah Cinta Park Min Young Semakin Rumit

2 Link Nonton Streaming Love in Contract Episode 7 8 9 10 Sub Indo, Kisah Cinta Park Min Young Semakin Rumit

14 Oktober 2022, 02:37 WIB