Lirik Lagu Save the Day - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Save The Day - The Living End

So here I come to save the day, a regular Joe now on parade

They say, it's the only way, but they, they only want it when it's there

So here I come to save the day, the future's here and the past is yesterday

They say, it's the only way, they say, they only want it when it's there

We're not going on a holiday, we do a lot of work and we don't get paid

Stand up don't walk away, take your pride and swallow

Life's full of much unwanted waste, crime pays and the junkies walk away

But for husband and the good son, they speak ill at ease but they dare not run

They dare not run

Credit

Album: The Living End

Artis: The Living End

Dirilis: 1998

Penulis lagu: Chris Cheney / Scott Owen

Fakta di balik lagu Save the Day - The Living End

Save the Day adalah lagu yang dibawakan oleh band punk rock Australia The Living End, dirilis pada September 1998.