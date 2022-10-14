Lirik Lagu Save the Day - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Living End.
The Living End. //Instagram @thelivingendaus

Lirik Lagu Save The Day - The Living End

So here I come to save the day, a regular Joe now on parade
They say, it's the only way, but they, they only want it when it's there

So here I come to save the day, the future's here and the past is yesterday
They say, it's the only way, they say, they only want it when it's there

We're not going on a holiday, we do a lot of work and we don't get paid
Stand up don't walk away, take your pride and swallow

Life's full of much unwanted waste, crime pays and the junkies walk away
But for husband and the good son, they speak ill at ease but they dare not run
They dare not run

Credit

Album: The Living End
Artis: The Living End
Dirilis: 1998
Penulis lagu: Chris Cheney / Scott Owen

Fakta di balik lagu Save the Day - The Living End

Save the Day adalah lagu yang dibawakan oleh band punk rock Australia The Living End, dirilis pada September 1998.

