Lirik Glacial - Puppy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Glacial - Puppy

This is the end

I’ve lost my friends

I came up way too quick and got the bends

My chest feels tight

I’m not alright

But somehow here tonight I’m feeling

Glacial, glacial

Glacial, glacial

Glacial, glacial

Taking on the world I’m feeling

Work sleep and eat

Rinse and repeat

My souls is fading fast and my body’s beat

It’s touch and go

But even so

Tell everyone you know I’m feeling

Glacial, glacial

Glacial, glacial

Glacial, glacial

Taking on the world I’m feeling glacial

Glacial, glacial

Glacial, glacial

Glacial, glacial

Taking on the world I’m feeling glacial

Credit

Album: Pure Evil

Dirilis: 2022

Penulis lagu:

Genre: Rock, Metal

Label: Rude Records

