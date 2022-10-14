Lirik Glacial - Puppy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Glacial - Puppy
This is the end
I’ve lost my friends
I came up way too quick and got the bends
My chest feels tight
I’m not alright
But somehow here tonight I’m feeling
Glacial, glacial
Glacial, glacial
Glacial, glacial
Taking on the world I’m feeling
Work sleep and eat
Rinse and repeat
My souls is fading fast and my body’s beat
It’s touch and go
But even so
Tell everyone you know I’m feeling
Glacial, glacial
Glacial, glacial
Glacial, glacial
Taking on the world I’m feeling glacial
Glacial, glacial
Glacial, glacial
Glacial, glacial
Taking on the world I’m feeling glacial
Credit
Album: Pure Evil
Dirilis: 2022
Penulis lagu:
Genre: Rock, Metal
Label: Rude Records
