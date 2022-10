Lirik Lagu Saturday Drip - NCT Dream dan Fakta di Baliknya

Saturday Drip – NCT Dream

Yeah, what's the date today? (I told you)

Saturday Drip

Hanadulssik sseureojyeo pikpik

Saturday Drip

Me and my clique

Jjigeosseo Peak, peak

Sorichiji Veni Vidi Vici

Like Caeser's back jasingami neomchiji

Is it real? nollan pyojeongdeuri

Igeon kkum anijiman We're another one

Yeogijeogi teojineun bulbitdeul

Syeocheu wie Cuffs link jeonbu Couture

Urin meotjige sal geoya One life to live

Neodo wonhandamyeon Just come with me

Monday to friday urin haenaesseo (Yeah, we did it, oh)

Oneul i bameun Now we have to toast (Now we have to)

Workin' and playin' so hard geuge motto

Boyeojwo neomanui Vibe like pop, pop

Ijeya mari tonghae I love it

Heulleoneomchine meosi

Saturday Drip

Hanadulssik sseureojyeo pikpik

Saturday Drip

Me and my clique

Jjigeosseo Peak, peak

We like drip, drop, drip, drip, drop

Biga ssodajin geot gatji

We like drip, drop, drip, drip, drop

Neomchyeoheulleo jigeum meosi Hold up