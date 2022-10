Lirik Everything Is Going To Be Alright - Princess Chelsea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Everything Is Going To Be Alright - Princess Chelsea



La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

I feel scared

I feel scared

My boy, he wrote

My boy, he wrote to me

Everything is going to be

Everything is going to be

Everything is going to be alright

I am in love

As strong as love can be

It's brave to be in love

Sometimes, I feel weak

Everything is going to be

Everything is going to be

Everything is going to be (Everything is going to be)

Everything is going to be (Evеrything is going to be)

Everything is going to be (Evеrything is going to be)

Everything is going to be (Everything is going to be)

Everything is going to be (Everything is going to be)

Everything is going to be (Everything is going to be)

Alright

Credit

Album: Everything Is Going To Be Alright

Dirilis: 2022

Penulis lagu: Princess Chelsea

Label: Lil' Chief Records

Fakta di Balik Lagu Everything Is Going To Be Alright - Princess Chelsea

Lagu Everything Is Going To Be Alright merupakan karya Prince Nikkel atau biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung Princess Chelsea, lagu ini sebagai pembuka pada album yang bertajuk sama dengan judul lagunya.