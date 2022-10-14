Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 02:16 WIB
Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals.
Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals. //YouTube Peach Tree Rascals

Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals

I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then

I been running from it
Tired of running from it
Scared of feeling something now I’m stuck and tryna get up out of this hole
I tried to be strong
I tried to make it work but I’ve been feeling so numb
Skies are bleeding on me
Why’d you leave me lonely
Feeling Whitney Stoney now I’m stuck and wonder where I ever went wrong
How could I be strong
I’m fighting for your love

I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then

I don’t see light in your love anymore
There ain’t no reason in pourin a 4
I don’t like feelings or feeling like running from something and feeling so out of control
I know that the feeling is gone
I’m spending too much time alone
I’m hopin’ you pick up the phone
And ring me when you wanna stay overnight
My shoulders right, my baby is all that I want
I’ll play them all of my favorite songs
That lady is my favorite one

I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then

Ain’t never gonna let ya go
Got my heart nascar racing
Shine ain’t ever fading
He just left ya hangin’
Fiendin for ya love
All worth it for the waiting
give you what you need
take you where he won’t
Can feel it when we’re all alone
Know your wanting something more
My heart is like an open door
Just ring me when you wanna go

I’ll wait
Till you’re home
hold a place till you’re comin home
Show you where the garden grows
Just ring me when you wanna go

I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Maafkan Kepergianku - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maafkan Kepergianku - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terpukau – Astrid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terpukau – Astrid dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Camelia 3 – Ebiet G. Ade dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Camelia 3 – Ebiet G. Ade dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sahabat Sejati – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sahabat Sejati – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menanti Sebuah Jawaban - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menanti Sebuah Jawaban - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Civil War - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Civil War - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Usut Tuntas Pembunuhan ASN Pemkot Semarang, Tiga TNI Jalani Pemeriksaan
2

Kuasa Hukum Sambo Sebut Niat Awal Kliennya Ingin Main Badminton Batal Karena Emosi dan Beri Perintah Bharada E
3

Rizky Billar Sah Jadi Tersangka Kasus KDRT yang Dilaporkan Lesti Kejora
4

Kapten Timnas Indonesia Tak Sepakat Soal Usulan Mundur, Iwan Bule Dinilai Masih yang Terbaik Buat PSSI
5

Disebut sebagai Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Ayu Thalia Buka Suara
6

Lewati Lokasi Tawuran, Wanita di Tangerang Selatan Justru Kena Bacok
7

Tangis Ferdy Sambo saat Dengar Pengakuan Putri Candrawathi Berujung Penembakan Brigadir J
8

Shin Tae-Yong Berniat Tinggalkan Bangku Pelatih Jika Iwan Bule Tak Lagi Jabat Ketum PSSI
9

Iwan Bule Tak Lagi Pimpin PSSI, Shin Tae-yong Akan Memilih Mundur dari Kursi Pelatih Timnas

10

Pengacara Sambo Sebut Kliennya Hanya Perintahkan Bharada E Hajar Bukan Menembak

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Solo Raya

Tidak Semua Guru Lulus Passing Grade Bisa Langsung Penempatan. Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

Tidak Semua Guru Lulus Passing Grade Bisa Langsung Penempatan. Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Utara Times

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 25 Artinya apa? Ini Warning dari Primbon Jawa Disertai Metode Perhitungan

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 25 Artinya apa? Ini Warning dari Primbon Jawa Disertai Metode Perhitungan

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Belum Kadaluarsa, Ini Kode Redeem Call of Duty Spesial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022

Belum Kadaluarsa, Ini Kode Redeem Call of Duty Spesial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:47 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:44 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Jumat, 14 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama Dan Premier League

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Jumat, 14 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama Dan Premier League

14 Oktober 2022, 03:43 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Download Love in Contract Episode 8 9 10 Sub Indo, Park Min Young Bintang What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Download Love in Contract Episode 8 9 10 Sub Indo, Park Min Young Bintang What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

14 Oktober 2022, 03:41 WIB

Utara Times

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24? Simak Penjelasan Primbon Jawa Lengkap dengan Perhitungannya

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24? Simak Penjelasan Primbon Jawa Lengkap dengan Perhitungannya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:32 WIB

Utara Times

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Jurnal Medan

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

14 Oktober 2022, 03:07 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

14 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:02 WIB