Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals

I can’t wait for you

to come my way

I’ve been far away

But I’ll keep runnin’

Just to find a way to you til’ then

I been running from it

Tired of running from it

Scared of feeling something now I’m stuck and tryna get up out of this hole

I tried to be strong

I tried to make it work but I’ve been feeling so numb

Skies are bleeding on me

Why’d you leave me lonely

Feeling Whitney Stoney now I’m stuck and wonder where I ever went wrong

How could I be strong

I’m fighting for your love

I can’t wait for you

to come my way

I’ve been far away

But I’ll keep runnin’

Just to find a way to you til’ then

I don’t see light in your love anymore

There ain’t no reason in pourin a 4

I don’t like feelings or feeling like running from something and feeling so out of control

I know that the feeling is gone

I’m spending too much time alone

I’m hopin’ you pick up the phone

And ring me when you wanna stay overnight

My shoulders right, my baby is all that I want

I’ll play them all of my favorite songs

That lady is my favorite one

I can’t wait for you

to come my way

I’ve been far away

But I’ll keep runnin’

Just to find a way to you til’ then

Ain’t never gonna let ya go

Got my heart nascar racing

Shine ain’t ever fading

He just left ya hangin’

Fiendin for ya love

All worth it for the waiting

give you what you need

take you where he won’t

Can feel it when we’re all alone

Know your wanting something more

My heart is like an open door

Just ring me when you wanna go

I’ll wait

Till you’re home

hold a place till you’re comin home

Show you where the garden grows

Just ring me when you wanna go

I can’t wait for you

to come my way

I’ve been far away

But I’ll keep runnin’

Just to find a way to you til’ then