Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals
I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then
I been running from it
Tired of running from it
Scared of feeling something now I’m stuck and tryna get up out of this hole
I tried to be strong
I tried to make it work but I’ve been feeling so numb
Skies are bleeding on me
Why’d you leave me lonely
Feeling Whitney Stoney now I’m stuck and wonder where I ever went wrong
How could I be strong
I’m fighting for your love
I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then
I don’t see light in your love anymore
There ain’t no reason in pourin a 4
I don’t like feelings or feeling like running from something and feeling so out of control
I know that the feeling is gone
I’m spending too much time alone
I’m hopin’ you pick up the phone
And ring me when you wanna stay overnight
My shoulders right, my baby is all that I want
I’ll play them all of my favorite songs
That lady is my favorite one
I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then
Ain’t never gonna let ya go
Got my heart nascar racing
Shine ain’t ever fading
He just left ya hangin’
Fiendin for ya love
All worth it for the waiting
give you what you need
take you where he won’t
Can feel it when we’re all alone
Know your wanting something more
My heart is like an open door
Just ring me when you wanna go
I’ll wait
Till you’re home
hold a place till you’re comin home
Show you where the garden grows
Just ring me when you wanna go
I can’t wait for you
to come my way
I’ve been far away
But I’ll keep runnin’
Just to find a way to you til’ then
