Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

Had to have high high hopes for a living

Shooting for the stars when I couldn’t make a killing

Didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision

Always had high high hopes

Had to have high high hopes for a living

Didn’t know how but I always had a feeling

I was gonna be that one in a million

Always had high high hopes

Mama said

Fulfill the prophecy

Be something greater

Go make a legacy

Manifest destiny

Back in the days

We wanted everything

Mama said

Burn your biographies

Rewrite your history

Light up your wildest dreams

Museum victories

Everyday

We wanted everything

Mama said

It’s uphill for oddities

The stranger crusaders

Ain’t ever wannabes

The weird and the novelties

Don’t ever change

We wanted everything

Stay up on that rise

Stay up on that rise

Stay up on that rise

Never come down

Mama said don't give up, it's a little complicated

all tied up, no more love and i hate to see you waiting

They say it’s all been done but they haven’t seen the best of me

So I got one more run and it’s gonna be a sight to see

Had to have high high hopes for a living

Shooting for the stars when I couldn’t make a killing

Didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision

Always had high high hopes

Had to have high high hopes for a living

Didn’t know how but I always had a feeling

I was gonna be that one in a million

Always had high high hopes