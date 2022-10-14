Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB
High Hopes - Panit At the Disco.
High Hopes - Panit At the Disco. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Panic At the Disco

Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

Had to have high high hopes for a living
Shooting for the stars when I couldn’t make a killing
Didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision
Always had high high hopes
Had to have high high hopes for a living
Didn’t know how but I always had a feeling
I was gonna be that one in a million
Always had high high hopes

Mama said
Fulfill the prophecy
Be something greater
Go make a legacy
Manifest destiny
Back in the days
We wanted everything

Mama said
Burn your biographies
Rewrite your history
Light up your wildest dreams
Museum victories
Everyday
We wanted everything

Mama said
It’s uphill for oddities
The stranger crusaders
Ain’t ever wannabes
The weird and the novelties
Don’t ever change
We wanted everything

Stay up on that rise
Stay up on that rise
Stay up on that rise
Never come down

Mama said don't give up, it's a little complicated
all tied up, no more love and i hate to see you waiting

They say it’s all been done but they haven’t seen the best of me
So I got one more run and it’s gonna be a sight to see

Had to have high high hopes for a living
Shooting for the stars when I couldn’t make a killing
Didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision
Always had high high hopes
Had to have high high hopes for a living
Didn’t know how but I always had a feeling
I was gonna be that one in a million
Always had high high hopes

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Maafkan Kepergianku - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maafkan Kepergianku - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terpukau – Astrid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terpukau – Astrid dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Camelia 3 – Ebiet G. Ade dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Camelia 3 – Ebiet G. Ade dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sahabat Sejati – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sahabat Sejati – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menanti Sebuah Jawaban - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menanti Sebuah Jawaban - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Civil War - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Civil War - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Atas Nama Persahabatan dan Kerja Sama Tim, Shin Tae Yong Siap Mundur Apabila Iwan Bule Diminta Mundur
2

19 Orang Pembuat Konten Horor Tanpa Izin di Bandung Diperiksa Polisi
3

Masih Diperiksa, Polisi Belum Tentukan Tahan Rizky Billar atau Tidak
4

Rizky Billar Jadi Tersangka Kasus KDRT, Akan Langsung Dilakukan Penahanan?
5

Jadi Tersangka, Rizky Billar Terancam Hukuman 5 Tahun Penjara
6

Dorong Warga Laporkan Kasus KDRT, PPPA Buka Layanan Khusus bagi Korban dan Saksi
7

Polisi Tetapkan Rizky Billar Tersangka KDRT
8

3 Tips Menjaga Kesehatan Mental di Era Media Sosial, Warganet Harus Perhatikan Hal Berikut
9

Temuan Botol Miras di Kanjuruhan Ditepis Komnas HAM, Choirul Anam: Itu Obat Sapi, Dititip UMKM
10

Shin Tae-Yong dan Asnawi Mangkualam Bela Iwan Bule: Dia Masih yang Terbaik untuk PSSI

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Solo Raya

Tidak Semua Guru Lulus Passing Grade Bisa Langsung Penempatan. Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

Tidak Semua Guru Lulus Passing Grade Bisa Langsung Penempatan. Begini Kata Nunuk Suryani

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Utara Times

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 25 Artinya apa? Ini Warning dari Primbon Jawa Disertai Metode Perhitungan

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 25 Artinya apa? Ini Warning dari Primbon Jawa Disertai Metode Perhitungan

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Belum Kadaluarsa, Ini Kode Redeem Call of Duty Spesial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022

Belum Kadaluarsa, Ini Kode Redeem Call of Duty Spesial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:47 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Bremen vs Mainz di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:44 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Jumat, 14 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama Dan Premier League

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Jumat, 14 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama Dan Premier League

14 Oktober 2022, 03:43 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Download Love in Contract Episode 8 9 10 Sub Indo, Park Min Young Bintang What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Download Love in Contract Episode 8 9 10 Sub Indo, Park Min Young Bintang What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

14 Oktober 2022, 03:41 WIB

Utara Times

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24? Simak Penjelasan Primbon Jawa Lengkap dengan Perhitungannya

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24? Simak Penjelasan Primbon Jawa Lengkap dengan Perhitungannya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:32 WIB

Utara Times

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Jurnal Medan

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

14 Oktober 2022, 03:07 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

14 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:02 WIB