Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
Had to have high high hopes for a living
Shooting for the stars when I couldn’t make a killing
Didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision
Always had high high hopes
Had to have high high hopes for a living
Didn’t know how but I always had a feeling
I was gonna be that one in a million
Always had high high hopes
Mama said
Fulfill the prophecy
Be something greater
Go make a legacy
Manifest destiny
Back in the days
We wanted everything
Mama said
Burn your biographies
Rewrite your history
Light up your wildest dreams
Museum victories
Everyday
We wanted everything
Mama said
It’s uphill for oddities
The stranger crusaders
Ain’t ever wannabes
The weird and the novelties
Don’t ever change
We wanted everything
Stay up on that rise
Stay up on that rise
Stay up on that rise
Never come down
Mama said don't give up, it's a little complicated
all tied up, no more love and i hate to see you waiting
They say it’s all been done but they haven’t seen the best of me
So I got one more run and it’s gonna be a sight to see
Had to have high high hopes for a living
Shooting for the stars when I couldn’t make a killing
Didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision
Always had high high hopes
Had to have high high hopes for a living
Didn’t know how but I always had a feeling
I was gonna be that one in a million
Always had high high hopes
