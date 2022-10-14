Lirik Lagu Wonderland - Alexa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderland - Alexa
Alexa
Hoo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah
Pullin' the strings on my heart (ah-ah)
How did you make it this far? (Ah-ah)
Duckin' and dodgin' security measures
I put up to make catching feelings hard
I just wanna know
How you could warm my heart that's so cold
Losin' my control
You got me close to letting you closer
But I know how these things work out
Fun to believe, but they always leave
Heart fillin' up, I think I'm in trouble
Bet that you'll let me down by double
Off with your head, stop thinking I love ya
Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland
You threw my head and heart off balance
You gave me thoughts of a prince and palace
난 길을 잃어버린 Alice
Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland
Boy, you got me goin' down the rabbit hole
Got me foamin' at the mouth like a rabid dog
I'ma have to put myself on a leash though
Livin' rent-free in my head, here's your lease though
Again and again, you keep my thoughts comin' back
And you ain't even a dealer, but I still beez in your trap
I need a doctor, a doctor, my heart is under attack
But it's too good to be true, but then it's usually that
But I know how these things work out
Fun to believe, but they always leave
Heart fillin' up, I think I'm in trouble
Bet that you'll let me down by double
Off with your head, stop thinking I love ya
Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland
You threw my head and heart off balance
You gave me thoughts of a prince and palace
난 길을 잃어버린 Alice
Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland
Hey!
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (oh, yeah)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (ooh-ooh)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah
I'm caught in a sweet illusion
난 깨지 않은 것처럼
I admit it's drivin' me mad
I should quit, but I want it so bad
Yeah
Heart fillin' up, I think I'm in trouble
Bet that you'll let me down by double
Off with your head, stop thinking I love ya
Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland
You threw my head and heart off balance
You gave me thoughts of a prince and palace
난 길을 잃어버린 Alice
Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland
Ooh-ooh
Hey, yeah
Yeah-yeah
Hey, yeah
Wonder if we had a chance
Maybe back in wonderland
Credit
Artis: Alexa
Album: Wonderland
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Albin Nordqvist, Andreas Carlsson, Bekuh Boom, Ellen Berg, Cazzi Opeia
Fakta di Balik Lagu Wonderland – Alexa
“Wonderland” merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Korea-Amerika dari agensi ZB Label, Alexa. Lagu ini dirilis pada 21 Maret 2022 melalui Atlantic Records dan diproduksi oleh Albin Nordqvist, Andreas Carlsson, Bekuh Boom, Ellen Berg, dan Cazzi Opeia.
