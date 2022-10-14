Lirik Lagu Wonderland - Alexa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderland - Alexa

Alexa

Hoo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

Pullin' the strings on my heart (ah-ah)

How did you make it this far? (Ah-ah)

Duckin' and dodgin' security measures

I put up to make catching feelings hard

I just wanna know

How you could warm my heart that's so cold

Losin' my control

You got me close to letting you closer

But I know how these things work out

Fun to believe, but they always leave

Heart fillin' up, I think I'm in trouble

Bet that you'll let me down by double

Off with your head, stop thinking I love ya

Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland

You threw my head and heart off balance

You gave me thoughts of a prince and palace

난 길을 잃어버린 Alice

Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland

Boy, you got me goin' down the rabbit hole

Got me foamin' at the mouth like a rabid dog

I'ma have to put myself on a leash though

Livin' rent-free in my head, here's your lease though

Again and again, you keep my thoughts comin' back

And you ain't even a dealer, but I still beez in your trap

I need a doctor, a doctor, my heart is under attack

But it's too good to be true, but then it's usually that

But I know how these things work out

Fun to believe, but they always leave

Heart fillin' up, I think I'm in trouble

Bet that you'll let me down by double

Off with your head, stop thinking I love ya

Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland

You threw my head and heart off balance

You gave me thoughts of a prince and palace

난 길을 잃어버린 Alice

Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland

Hey!

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (oh, yeah)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (ooh-ooh)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

I'm caught in a sweet illusion

난 깨지 않은 것처럼

I admit it's drivin' me mad

I should quit, but I want it so bad

Yeah

Heart fillin' up, I think I'm in trouble

Bet that you'll let me down by double

Off with your head, stop thinking I love ya

Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland

You threw my head and heart off balance

You gave me thoughts of a prince and palace

난 길을 잃어버린 Alice

Wonder if we had a chance, maybe back in wonderland

Ooh-ooh

Hey, yeah

Yeah-yeah

Hey, yeah

Wonder if we had a chance

Maybe back in wonderland

Credit

Artis: Alexa

Album: Wonderland

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Albin Nordqvist, Andreas Carlsson, Bekuh Boom, Ellen Berg, Cazzi Opeia

Fakta di Balik Lagu Wonderland – Alexa

“Wonderland” merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Korea-Amerika dari agensi ZB Label, Alexa. Lagu ini dirilis pada 21 Maret 2022 melalui Atlantic Records dan diproduksi oleh Albin Nordqvist, Andreas Carlsson, Bekuh Boom, Ellen Berg, dan Cazzi Opeia.