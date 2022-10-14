Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right, though

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

She'll make you curse, but she a blessin'

She'll rip your shirt within a second

You'll be coming back, back for seconds

With your plate, you just can't help it

No, no, you'll play along

Let her lead you on

You'll be saying, "No, no"

Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"

'Cause she messin' with your head

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right, though

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy

She's poison but tasty

Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

See, someone said, "Don't drink her potions

She'll kiss your neck with no emotion

When she's mean, you know you love it

'Cause she tastes so sweet, don't sugarcoat it"

No, no, you'll play along

Let her lead you on

You'll be saying, "No (no, no, no), no (no)"

Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"

'Cause she messin' with your head (hey)

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right, though

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy

She's poison but tasty

Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

You're just like me, you're out your mind

I know it's strange, we're both the crazy kind

You're tellin' me that I'm insane

Boy, don't pretend that you don't love the pain

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Oh, she's hot but a psycho

So left but she's right, though

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy

She's poison but tasty

Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"

'Cause she's sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night, she's screamin'

"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Credit

Artis: Ava Max

Album: Heaven & Hell

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Amanda Ava Koci, Andreas Andresen Haukeland, William Lobban-Bean, Madison Love, Henry Walter

Fakta di Balik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

“Sweet But Psycho” merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Ava Max. Lagu ini dirilis pada 17 Agustus 2018 melalui Atlantic Records dan merupakan single pertama dalam album studio debutnya yang berjudul “Heaven & Hell”.