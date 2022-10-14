Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
She'll make you curse, but she a blessin'
She'll rip your shirt within a second
You'll be coming back, back for seconds
With your plate, you just can't help it
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on
You'll be saying, "No, no"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
See, someone said, "Don't drink her potions
She'll kiss your neck with no emotion
When she's mean, you know you love it
'Cause she tastes so sweet, don't sugarcoat it"
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on
You'll be saying, "No (no, no, no), no (no)"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head (hey)
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
You're just like me, you're out your mind
I know it's strange, we're both the crazy kind
You're tellin' me that I'm insane
Boy, don't pretend that you don't love the pain
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Credit
Artis: Ava Max
Album: Heaven & Hell
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Amanda Ava Koci, Andreas Andresen Haukeland, William Lobban-Bean, Madison Love, Henry Walter
Fakta di Balik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
“Sweet But Psycho” merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Ava Max. Lagu ini dirilis pada 17 Agustus 2018 melalui Atlantic Records dan merupakan single pertama dalam album studio debutnya yang berjudul “Heaven & Hell”.
Artikel Pilihan