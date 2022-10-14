Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB
Sweet but Psycho - Ava Max
Sweet but Psycho - Ava Max /YouTube/Ava Max

Lirik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
She'll make you curse, but she a blessin'
She'll rip your shirt within a second
You'll be coming back, back for seconds
With your plate, you just can't help it
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on
You'll be saying, "No, no"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
See, someone said, "Don't drink her potions
She'll kiss your neck with no emotion
When she's mean, you know you love it
'Cause she tastes so sweet, don't sugarcoat it"
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on
You'll be saying, "No (no, no, no), no (no)"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head (hey)
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
You're just like me, you're out your mind
I know it's strange, we're both the crazy kind
You're tellin' me that I'm insane
Boy, don't pretend that you don't love the pain
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

Credit

Artis: Ava Max

Album: Heaven & Hell

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Amanda Ava Koci, Andreas Andresen Haukeland, William Lobban-Bean, Madison Love, Henry Walter 

Fakta di Balik Lagu Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

“Sweet But Psycho” merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Ava Max. Lagu ini dirilis pada 17 Agustus 2018 melalui Atlantic Records dan merupakan single pertama dalam album studio debutnya yang berjudul “Heaven & Hell”.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Menanti Sebuah Jawaban - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menanti Sebuah Jawaban - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Civil War - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Civil War - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Facebook - Gigi dan Kisah Menarik Armand Maulana Saat Menciptakan Lagu Ini

Lirik Lagu My Facebook - Gigi dan Kisah Menarik Armand Maulana Saat Menciptakan Lagu Ini

14 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku Pergi - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku Pergi - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menghitung Hari – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menghitung Hari – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:08 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Usut Tuntas Pembunuhan ASN Pemkot Semarang, Tiga TNI Jalani Pemeriksaan
2

Kuasa Hukum Sambo Sebut Niat Awal Kliennya Ingin Main Badminton Batal Karena Emosi dan Beri Perintah Bharada E
3

Rizky Billar Sah Jadi Tersangka Kasus KDRT yang Dilaporkan Lesti Kejora
4

Kapten Timnas Indonesia Tak Sepakat Soal Usulan Mundur, Iwan Bule Dinilai Masih yang Terbaik Buat PSSI
5

Disebut sebagai Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Ayu Thalia Buka Suara
6

Lewati Lokasi Tawuran, Wanita di Tangerang Selatan Justru Kena Bacok
7

Tangis Ferdy Sambo saat Dengar Pengakuan Putri Candrawathi Berujung Penembakan Brigadir J
8

Shin Tae-Yong Berniat Tinggalkan Bangku Pelatih Jika Iwan Bule Tak Lagi Jabat Ketum PSSI
9

Iwan Bule Tak Lagi Pimpin PSSI, Shin Tae-yong Akan Memilih Mundur dari Kursi Pelatih Timnas

10

Pengacara Sambo Sebut Kliennya Hanya Perintahkan Bharada E Hajar Bukan Menembak

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24? Simak Penjelasan Primbon Jawa Lengkap dengan Perhitungannya

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24? Simak Penjelasan Primbon Jawa Lengkap dengan Perhitungannya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:32 WIB

Utara Times

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Jurnal Medan

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

14 Oktober 2022, 03:07 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

14 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:02 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat Pon 14 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat Pon 14 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Buatlah Keputusan Sesuai Naluri Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Buatlah Keputusan Sesuai Naluri Anda

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Maluku

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 14 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 14 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu

14 Oktober 2022, 02:59 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Download Bad Prosecutor Episode 4 5 6 7 8 SUB INDO Kualitas Terbaik, Nonton Aksi Keren Do Kyung Soo Disini

Download Bad Prosecutor Episode 4 5 6 7 8 SUB INDO Kualitas Terbaik, Nonton Aksi Keren Do Kyung Soo Disini

14 Oktober 2022, 02:59 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:57 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 02:54 WIB