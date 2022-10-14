Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu Monster

Ever since I could remember

Everything inside of me

Just wanted to fit in (oh, oh, oh, oh)

I was never one for pretenders

Everything I tried to be

Just wouldn't settle in (oh, oh, oh, oh)

If I told you what I was

Would you turn your back on me?

And if I seem dangerous

Would you be scared?

I get the feeling just because

Everything I touch isn't dark enough

If this problem lies in me

I'm only a man with a candle to guide me

I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me

A monster, a monster

I've turned into a monster

A monster, a monster

And it keeps getting stronger

Can I clear my conscience

If I'm different from the rest

Do I have to run and hide? (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

I never said that I want this

This burden came to me

And it's made it's home inside (oh, oh, oh, oh)

If I told you what I was

Would you turn your back on me?

And if I seem dangerous

Would you be scared?

I get the feeling just because

Everything I touch isn't dark enough

If this problem lies in me

I'm only a man with a candle to guide me

I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me

A monster, a monster

I've turned into a monster

A monster, a monster

And it keeps getting stronger

I'm only a man with a candle to guide me

I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me

A monster, a monster

I've turned into a monster

A monster, a monster

And it keeps getting stronger

Credit

Artis: Imagine Dragons

Album: Infinity Blade III

Rilis: 2013

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Alex Grant, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Sermon, & Joshua Mosser

Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lagu Monster merupakan lagu yang ditulis untuk dijadikan soundtrack permainan video Infinity Blade III. Lagu ini diciptakan oleh para personil Imagine Dragons dan juga seorang produser musik asal Inggris Alex Grant.