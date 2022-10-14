Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu Monster
Ever since I could remember
Everything inside of me
Just wanted to fit in (oh, oh, oh, oh)
I was never one for pretenders
Everything I tried to be
Just wouldn't settle in (oh, oh, oh, oh)
If I told you what I was
Would you turn your back on me?
And if I seem dangerous
Would you be scared?
I get the feeling just because
Everything I touch isn't dark enough
If this problem lies in me
I'm only a man with a candle to guide me
I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me
A monster, a monster
I've turned into a monster
A monster, a monster
And it keeps getting stronger
Can I clear my conscience
If I'm different from the rest
Do I have to run and hide? (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
I never said that I want this
This burden came to me
And it's made it's home inside (oh, oh, oh, oh)
If I told you what I was
Would you turn your back on me?
And if I seem dangerous
Would you be scared?
I get the feeling just because
Everything I touch isn't dark enough
If this problem lies in me
I'm only a man with a candle to guide me
I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me
A monster, a monster
I've turned into a monster
A monster, a monster
And it keeps getting stronger
I'm only a man with a candle to guide me
I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me
A monster, a monster
I've turned into a monster
A monster, a monster
And it keeps getting stronger
Credit
Artis: Imagine Dragons
Album: Infinity Blade III
Rilis: 2013
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Alex Grant, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Sermon, & Joshua Mosser
Fakta di Balik Lagunya
Lagu Monster merupakan lagu yang ditulis untuk dijadikan soundtrack permainan video Infinity Blade III. Lagu ini diciptakan oleh para personil Imagine Dragons dan juga seorang produser musik asal Inggris Alex Grant.
