Lirik Lagu Monster – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Imagine Dragons.
Imagine Dragons. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/ImagineDragons

Lirik lagu Monster

Ever since I could remember
Everything inside of me
Just wanted to fit in (oh, oh, oh, oh)
I was never one for pretenders
Everything I tried to be
Just wouldn't settle in (oh, oh, oh, oh)
If I told you what I was
Would you turn your back on me?
And if I seem dangerous
Would you be scared?
I get the feeling just because
Everything I touch isn't dark enough
If this problem lies in me
I'm only a man with a candle to guide me
I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me
A monster, a monster
I've turned into a monster
A monster, a monster
And it keeps getting stronger
Can I clear my conscience
If I'm different from the rest
Do I have to run and hide? (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
I never said that I want this
This burden came to me
And it's made it's home inside (oh, oh, oh, oh)
If I told you what I was
Would you turn your back on me?
And if I seem dangerous
Would you be scared?
I get the feeling just because
Everything I touch isn't dark enough
If this problem lies in me
I'm only a man with a candle to guide me
I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me
A monster, a monster
I've turned into a monster
A monster, a monster
And it keeps getting stronger
I'm only a man with a candle to guide me
I'm taking a stand to escape what's inside me
A monster, a monster
I've turned into a monster
A monster, a monster
And it keeps getting stronger

Credit

Artis: Imagine Dragons

Album: Infinity Blade III

Rilis: 2013

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Alex Grant, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Sermon, & Joshua Mosser 

Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lagu Monster merupakan lagu yang ditulis untuk dijadikan soundtrack permainan video Infinity Blade III. Lagu ini diciptakan oleh para personil Imagine Dragons dan juga seorang produser musik asal Inggris Alex Grant.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dan – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Facebook - Gigi dan Kisah Menarik Armand Maulana Saat Menciptakan Lagu Ini

Lirik Lagu My Facebook - Gigi dan Kisah Menarik Armand Maulana Saat Menciptakan Lagu Ini

14 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku Pergi - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku Pergi - Ruth Sahanaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menghitung Hari – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menghitung Hari – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Aku Tenang – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aku Tenang – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lifelines - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lifelines - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kau yang Memilih Aku – Syahrini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kau yang Memilih Aku – Syahrini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Anies Baswedan ke Heru Budi Hartono: Kerjakan Semua Urusan di Jakarta
2

Jual Kambing Gaib, Dukun yang Diduga Cabuli Dua Kakek di Bekasi Dilaporkan
3

Tim Kuasa Hukum Sambo Sebut Berkas Perkara dan Dakwaan Tidak Lengkap
4

PSI Buka Suara Soal Ibu Penjual Dawet Penyebar Hoaks Tragedi Kanjuruhan Merupakan Kadernya
5

Komnas HAM Beberkan Fakta Baru Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Pemicu Jatuhnya Korban Adalah Gas Air Mata
6

Kuat Maruf Punya Andil Bunuh Brigadir J, Surat Dakwaan JPU atas Ferdy Sambo Cs Bongkar Perannya
7

Terkait Video Rizky Billar Lemparkan Bola Biliar ke Lesti Kejora, Polisi: Salah Satu Alat Bukti
8

Kenali Penyakit Eksim, Gejala hingga Cara Pengobatannya
9

Terkait Pembangunan Kantor Penghubung IKN, Pemprov Banten Usulkan Anggaran Rp30 Miliar
10

Pengakuan Penjual Dawet Hoaks Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Demi Allah Saya Tidak Ada Settingan, Tidak Ada Suruhan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

Informasi Terbaru Razia Sumbawa atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini, Berikut Pemberlakuan 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

Nonton Streaming Gaus Electronics Episode 4 5 6 7 8 Sub Indo, Drama Korea Romantis Komedi Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

Contoh Teks Pidato Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Singkat Tentang Menjadi Santri yang Sholeh dan Mandiri

14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Jurnal Medan

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

KPU Ingatkan Petugas Verifikasi Faktual Lakukan Pendekatan Humanis dan Profesional ke Masyarakat

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

Tanggalan Jawa 14 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Jumat Pon di Serat Centhini dan Primbon: Watak Keberuntungan Jodoh

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Sepsial Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Klaim Sekarang Juga

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

14 Oktober 2022, 03:07 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

Survei: Jagoan KIB Airlangga-Khofifah Unggul Berdasarkan Simulasi Parpol Pemegang Tiket Capres Cawapres 2024

14 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 03:02 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat Pon 14 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Jumat Pon 14 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Buatlah Keputusan Sesuai Naluri Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Buatlah Keputusan Sesuai Naluri Anda

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Maluku

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 14 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 14 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu

14 Oktober 2022, 02:59 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Download Bad Prosecutor Episode 4 5 6 7 8 SUB INDO Kualitas Terbaik, Nonton Aksi Keren Do Kyung Soo Disini

Download Bad Prosecutor Episode 4 5 6 7 8 SUB INDO Kualitas Terbaik, Nonton Aksi Keren Do Kyung Soo Disini

14 Oktober 2022, 02:59 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:57 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 02:54 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Omonia di Europa League 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Omonia di Europa League 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Wolfsburg vs Monchengladbach di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Sinetron Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun S6

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Sinetron Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun S6

14 Oktober 2022, 02:50 WIB

Portal Maluku

UPDATE Kode Redeem FF Resmi dari Garena Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Hadiah Menarik

UPDATE Kode Redeem FF Resmi dari Garena Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Hadiah Menarik

14 Oktober 2022, 02:45 WIB