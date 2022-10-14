Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden
Beginning of a sunrise bores a big hole in the sky
Not to reason why that
Armed children are in this world
And fighting in the name of god's way
Mourning bleak and utter waste
The vanity of the world is assured now
Prey upon the weak no more
The spirits of those who are gone
Propaganda of the battles
That are lost or won
And count your blessings still alive
Of those who managed to survive
Inside oblivion of that hell on earth
All you have been, all you have seen
Lost in somewhere in your dreams
How the angels they have fallen
All is nothing what it seems
In the voices that you hear now
In the voices in your head
Now are thinking of a lifetime
You can never feel again
I wish I could go back
Will never be the same again
Bled for all upon this hell on earth
And when I leave this world
I hope to see you all again
On the other side of hell on earth
Upon the eyes of good
I'm following the light again
In between the dark of hell on earth
Artikel Pilihan