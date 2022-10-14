Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 14 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB
Iron Maiden.
Iron Maiden. /Instagram

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden

Beginning of a sunrise bores a big hole in the sky
Not to reason why that
Armed children are in this world
And fighting in the name of god's way
Mourning bleak and utter waste
The vanity of the world is assured now

Prey upon the weak no more
The spirits of those who are gone
Propaganda of the battles
That are lost or won

And count your blessings still alive
Of those who managed to survive
Inside oblivion of that hell on earth

All you have been, all you have seen
Lost in somewhere in your dreams

How the angels they have fallen
All is nothing what it seems

In the voices that you hear now
In the voices in your head
Now are thinking of a lifetime
You can never feel again

I wish I could go back
Will never be the same again
Bled for all upon this hell on earth

And when I leave this world
I hope to see you all again
On the other side of hell on earth

Upon the eyes of good
I'm following the light again
In between the dark of hell on earth

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

