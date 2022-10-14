Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hell on Earth – Iron Maiden

Beginning of a sunrise bores a big hole in the sky

Not to reason why that

Armed children are in this world

And fighting in the name of god's way

Mourning bleak and utter waste

The vanity of the world is assured now

Prey upon the weak no more

The spirits of those who are gone

Propaganda of the battles

That are lost or won

And count your blessings still alive

Of those who managed to survive

Inside oblivion of that hell on earth

All you have been, all you have seen

Lost in somewhere in your dreams

How the angels they have fallen

All is nothing what it seems

In the voices that you hear now

In the voices in your head

Now are thinking of a lifetime

You can never feel again

I wish I could go back

Will never be the same again

Bled for all upon this hell on earth

And when I leave this world

I hope to see you all again

On the other side of hell on earth

Upon the eyes of good

I'm following the light again

In between the dark of hell on earth