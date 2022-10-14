Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End

I may not believe in God

It doesn't mean I'm a lesser person

I still have a heart

And I know what it feels like to be broken

I may not believe in Jesus

But I believe in sacrifice

Life doesn't always stand a reason

And no one ever gets a chance to live it twice

But I'd rather risk my fate

Than to lose my faith

In the lovin', the hatin'

The constant debatin'

The chaos, the calm

Raise the alarm

The living that die

The constant deny

The chaos, the calm

Raise the alarm

Raise the alarm

I may not believe in regrets

But I believe in salvation

Some things I'd rather forget

We choose what we see

And we see what we choose to believe

In the name of the Father

The Son, and the Holy Ghost

I'm not concerned with religion

After all it's what's inside that matters most

But I'd rather risk my fate

Than to lose my faith