Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End
I may not believe in God
It doesn't mean I'm a lesser person
I still have a heart
And I know what it feels like to be broken
I may not believe in Jesus
But I believe in sacrifice
Life doesn't always stand a reason
And no one ever gets a chance to live it twice
But I'd rather risk my fate
Than to lose my faith
In the lovin', the hatin'
The constant debatin'
The chaos, the calm
Raise the alarm
The living that die
The constant deny
The chaos, the calm
Raise the alarm
Raise the alarm
I may not believe in regrets
But I believe in salvation
Some things I'd rather forget
We choose what we see
And we see what we choose to believe
In the name of the Father
The Son, and the Holy Ghost
I'm not concerned with religion
After all it's what's inside that matters most
But I'd rather risk my fate
Than to lose my faith
Artikel Pilihan