Lirik Lagu Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

Georgia, wrap me up in all your

I want you in my arms

Oh, let me hold you

I'll never let you go again like I did

Oh, I used to say

"I would never fall in love again until I found her"

I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

Georgia, pulled me in

I asked to love her once again

You fell, I caught you

I'll never let you go again like I did

Oh, I used to say

"I would never fall in love again until I found her"

I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

I would never fall in love again until I found her

I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

Credit

Dirilis: 2022

Artis: Stephen Sanchez, Em Beihold

Album: Until I Found You (Em Beihold Version)

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis lagu: Emily Mahin Beihold / Stephen Sanchez

Fakta di Balik Lagu