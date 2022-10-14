Lirik Lagu Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
Georgia, wrap me up in all your
I want you in my arms
Oh, let me hold you
I'll never let you go again like I did
Oh, I used to say
"I would never fall in love again until I found her"
I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
Georgia, pulled me in
I asked to love her once again
You fell, I caught you
I'll never let you go again like I did
Oh, I used to say
"I would never fall in love again until I found her"
I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
I would never fall in love again until I found her
I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
Credit
Dirilis: 2022
Artis: Stephen Sanchez, Em Beihold
Album: Until I Found You (Em Beihold Version)
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis lagu: Emily Mahin Beihold / Stephen Sanchez
