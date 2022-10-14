Lirik Lagu I Lost Myself In Loving You - Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Lost Myself In Loving You – Jamie Miller

They say

Time is always meant to heal the fall

Tell me

Why it doesn't seem to help at all

You're okay

I'm here tryna pick the pieces up

Of the old me

Before you say that I'm not enough

I'm tryna find the heart I lost

I'm tryna be who I once was

Missing parts of me

All because, all because

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

I was there when you needed saving

But you wouldn't do the same thing

I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you

(You, you)

It's sad, you ruined all my favorite things to do

Looking back, the only thing I'd change is you

I'm tryna find the heart I lost

I'm tryna be who I once was

Missing parts of me

All because, all because

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

I was there when you needed saving

But you wouldn't do the same thing

I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you (ooh)

In loving you (ooh)

I lost myself in loving you

Became someone else I never knew

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you

Became someone else I never knew, I never knew

I was there when you needed saving

But you wouldn't do the same thing

I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you, oh (ooh)

In loving you, oh (ooh)