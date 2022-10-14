Lirik Lagu I Lost Myself In Loving You - Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB
Jamie Miller dalam MV I Lost Myself In Loving You.
Jamie Miller dalam MV I Lost Myself In Loving You. /

I Lost Myself In Loving YouJamie Miller

They say
Time is always meant to heal the fall
Tell me
Why it doesn't seem to help at all
You're okay
I'm here tryna pick the pieces up
Of the old me
Before you say that I'm not enough

I'm tryna find the heart I lost
I'm tryna be who I once was
Missing parts of me
All because, all because

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew
I was there when you needed saving
But you wouldn't do the same thing
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you
(You, you)

It's sad, you ruined all my favorite things to do
Looking back, the only thing I'd change is you

I'm tryna find the heart I lost
I'm tryna be who I once was
Missing parts of me
All because, all because

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew
I was there when you needed saving
But you wouldn't do the same thing
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you (ooh)
In loving you (ooh)

I lost myself in loving you
Became someone else I never knew

I lost myself in loving you, in loving you
Became someone else I never knew, I never knew
I was there when you needed saving
But you wouldn't do the same thing
I lost myself, I lost myself in loving you, oh (ooh)
In loving you, oh (ooh)

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

