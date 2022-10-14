Lirik Lagu Clout - Offset feat Cardi B, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
14 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Potongan MV Clout – Offset ft. Cardi B.
Potongan MV Clout – Offset ft. Cardi B. //Youtube Migos AT

Lirik Lagu Clout - Offset feat Cardi B

Diamonds on fleek
B*tch, I ain't talking about the heat, oh
Put it on, streets
We straight out the streets
We straight out the streets
Straight out the streets to a penthouse

Straight out the streets to a penthouse
Miami beach (Yayo)
Niggas talk crazy on tweets (Who)
They don't want it 'cause I come to defeat
(They don't wanna)
I peep, these niggas all sweet (Weak)
Bamboo sticks all in the Jeep (Brr, brr)
There's a new weirdo every week (Weirdo)
Get the whip, put it up for my seats (Put it up)
No cure for the IG disease (No cure)


Do anything for clout (Anything)
They do anything for clout (Anything)
Do anything for clout (Anything)
They do anything for clout (Clout)
Do anything for clout
(Clout, do this, woo woo)
They do anything for clout (Anything)
Do anything for clout (Hey)

B*tch, watch your mouth (Watch it)
B*tch, stay in your place (Place)
B*tch, get out the way (Love)
My bitch on your ass, Kim K (Yeah)
No disrespect (Nah)
The nigga be tripping, but we love Ye (He tripping)
Swapping our cars with my b*tch
I bought her the Lambo
She bought me the Wraith (Swappin')
Practice, practice, practice make perfect
Nigga, it's never too late
(Never, never, never)
I took the ssss outta the snake
(I took the soul out the snake)
Did not see the bills up out of the bank (Racks)
The blog and the media fake (They fake)
Shorty DM me, I'm straight (I'm straight)
I'm not gon' bite on the bait (Nah)
Sipping on toxic waste (Look)
On the low with your bitch and it's great (On the low)
Mask on her face, chaser
Run to the set, we in shape (Show)
If I go broke she gone leave, escape (She gone)
I put 2 mill in the safe just in case
Don't go my way (no cap)

My kids gotta have money not just me (Facts)
Thats selfish (It's selfish)
Oh, I took the crown off the king
Like Mike did Elvis (Oh, I took it)
Ooh, the world is wild, he dying
Don't lie, that don't help him (World is wild)
Ooh, your b*tch want to eat up the drip
And you can not help it

Straight out the streets to a penthouse
Miami beach (Yayo)
Niggas talk crazy on tweets (Who)
They don't want it 'cause I come to defeat
(They don't wanna)
I peep, these niggas all sweet (Weak)
Bamboo sticks all in the Jeep (Brr, brr)
There's a new weirdo every week (Weirdo)
Get the whip, put it up for my seats (Put it up)
No cure for the IG disease (No cure)

Do anything for clout (Anything)
They do anything for clout (Anything)
Do anything for clout (Anything)
They do anything for clout (Clout)
Do anything for clout
(Clout, do this, woo woo)
They do anything for clout (Anything)
Do anything for clout (Hey)

Look, whole lotta people need to hear this (Facts)
It's a lotta names on my hit list (Bap bap)
Mouth still say what it wants to (Woo)
P*ssy still wet like a big b*tch (Facts, facts)
I should run a whole blog at this rate (Phew)
They using my name for clickbait (Clickbait)
B*tches even wanna start fake beef (Fake beef)
Just send a little weave in the mixtape
They know I'm the bomb, they ticking me off
Saying anything to get a response
I know that mean they traffic is low
Somebody just gotta practice to launch

Editor: Nopsi Marga

