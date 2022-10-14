Lirik Lagu Stars – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Balikny

Tim PRMN 12
14 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB
ARASH Buana.*
ARASH Buana.* /Instagram @arash_buana

Lirik Lagu StarsArash Buana

Ho

I was looking for the stars
Gazing from afar
Some would say
That I will never know
If I didn't really go
And find it on my own
Funny we've come very far
If I could just restart
From the time when you came
Whining on to me
Said you had a bad dream
Just so I'll sing you to sleep

Who would've guessed
I'd fall in love
Something so pure and even more
I'll leave soon
Far from you
Please hold me till
I disappear

Ho

What if we were meant apart
Will I still have your heart
But it's ok I guess
If I just get replaced
I know I can't complaint
Cause I'm the one to blame

I just can't bare
On seeing you cry
And I know
You'll keep on asking why
That I'll leave soon
Far from you
Please hold me till
I disappear

But before I do
Just know that I love you
I'm sailing to
Somewhere new

Ho
Ho

