Lirik Lagu Stars – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Balikny

Lirik Lagu Stars – Arash Buana

Ho

I was looking for the stars

Gazing from afar

Some would say

That I will never know

If I didn't really go

And find it on my own

Funny we've come very far

If I could just restart

From the time when you came

Whining on to me

Said you had a bad dream

Just so I'll sing you to sleep

Who would've guessed

I'd fall in love

Something so pure and even more

I'll leave soon

Far from you

Please hold me till

I disappear

Ho

What if we were meant apart

Will I still have your heart

But it's ok I guess

If I just get replaced

I know I can't complaint

Cause I'm the one to blame

I just can't bare

On seeing you cry

And I know

You'll keep on asking why

That I'll leave soon

Far from you

Please hold me till

I disappear

But before I do

Just know that I love you

I'm sailing to

Somewhere new

Ho

Ho