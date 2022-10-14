Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden
Love is a razor and I walked the line on that silver blade
Slept in the dust with his daughter
Her eyes red with the slaughter of innocence
And I will pray for her, I will call her name out loud
I would bleed for her, if I could only see her now
Living on a razor's edge
Balancing on a ledge
Living on a razor's edge, oh
Balancing on a ledge, oh
Balancing on a ledge, oh
Living on a razor's edge
Balancing on a ledge, you know, you know
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
Circle of fire, my baptism of joy at an end it seems
The seventh lamb slain, the book of life opens before me
And I will pray for you, some day I may return
Don't you cry for me, beyond is where I learn
Living on a razor's edge
Balancing on a ledge
Living on a razor's edge
You know, you know
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
Living on a razor's edge
Balancing on a ledge
Living on a razor's edge
You know, you know
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil that men do lives on and on
The evil, the evil
The evil that men do
The evil, the evil
The evil that men do
Artikel Pilihan