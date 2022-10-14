Lirik Lagu Rip It Up - Orange Juice dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rip It Up - Orange Juice

When I first saw you

Something stirred within me

You were standing sultry in the rain

If I could've held you

I would've held you

Rip it up and start again

Rip it up and start again

Rip it up and start again

I hope to God you're not as dumb as you make out

I hope to God

I hope to God

And I hope to God I'm not as numb as you make out

I hope to God

I hope to God

And when I next saw you

My heart reached out for you

But my arms stuck like glue to my sides

If I could've held you

I would've held you

But I'd choke rather than swallow my pride

Rip it up and start again

Rip it up and start again

Rip it up and start again

I hope to God you're not as dumb as you make out

I hope to God

I hope to God

And I hope to God I'm not as numb as you make out

I hope to God

I hope to God

And there was times I'd take my pen

And feel obliged to start again

I do profess

That there are things in life

That one can't quite express

You know me I'm acting dumb-dumb

You know this scene is very humdrum

And my favourite song's entitled 'boredom'

Rip it up and start again

I said rip it up and start again

I said rip it up and rip it up and rip it up and rip it up and rip it up and start again

Credit

Penyanyi: Orange Juice

Penulis lagu: Edwyn Collins

Album: Rit It Up

Dirilis: Februari 1983

Label: Polydor