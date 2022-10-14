Lirik Lagu I’m So Sorry – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I’m So Sorry
About time for anyone telling you off for all your deeds
No sign the roaring thunder stopped in cold to read
No time
Get mine and make no excuses waste of precious breath
No time
The sun shines on everyone, everyone love yourself to death
So you gotta fire up, you gotta let go
You'll never be loved till you've made your own
You gotta face up, you gotta get yours
You never know the top till you get too low
A son of a stepfather
A son of a
I'm so sorry
A son of a stepfather
A son of a
I'm so sorry
No lies and no deceiving, that is what he loves
I keep tryin' to conceive that death is from above
No time
I get by and make no excuses waste of precious breath
No time
The sun shines on everyone, everyone love yourself to death
So you gotta fire up, you gotta let go
You'll never be loved till you've made your own
You gotta face up, you gotta get yours
You never know the top till you get too low
A son of a stepfather
A son of a
I'm so sorry
A son of a stepfather
A son of a
I'm so sorry
Life isn't always what you think it'd be
Turn your head for one second and the tables turn
And I know, I know that I did you wrong
But will you trust me when I say that I'll
Make it up to you somehow, somehow
So you gotta fire up, you gotta let go
You'll never be loved till you've made your own
You gotta face up, you gotta get yours
You never know the top till you get too low
A son of a stepfather
A son of a
I'm so sorry
A son of a stepfather
A son of a
I'm so sorry
I'm so sorry
I'm so sorry
I'm so sorry
A son of
Credit
Artis: Imagine Dragons
Album: Smoke + Mirrors
Rilis: 2015
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, & Daniel Sermon
Fakta di Balik Lagunya
Lagu I’m So Sorry merupakan trek keempat dalam album kedua Imagine Dragons yang berjudul Smoke + Mirrors dan rilis pada tahun 2015 lalu. Lagu ini ditulis bersama-sama oleh para personel Imagine Dragons.
