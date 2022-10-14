Lirik Lagu I’m So Sorry – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I’m So Sorry

About time for anyone telling you off for all your deeds

No sign the roaring thunder stopped in cold to read

No time

Get mine and make no excuses waste of precious breath

No time

The sun shines on everyone, everyone love yourself to death

So you gotta fire up, you gotta let go

You'll never be loved till you've made your own

You gotta face up, you gotta get yours

You never know the top till you get too low

A son of a stepfather

A son of a

I'm so sorry

A son of a stepfather

A son of a

I'm so sorry

No lies and no deceiving, that is what he loves

I keep tryin' to conceive that death is from above

No time

I get by and make no excuses waste of precious breath

No time

The sun shines on everyone, everyone love yourself to death

So you gotta fire up, you gotta let go

You'll never be loved till you've made your own

You gotta face up, you gotta get yours

You never know the top till you get too low

A son of a stepfather

A son of a

I'm so sorry

A son of a stepfather

A son of a

I'm so sorry

Life isn't always what you think it'd be

Turn your head for one second and the tables turn

And I know, I know that I did you wrong

But will you trust me when I say that I'll

Make it up to you somehow, somehow

So you gotta fire up, you gotta let go

You'll never be loved till you've made your own

You gotta face up, you gotta get yours

You never know the top till you get too low

A son of a stepfather

A son of a

I'm so sorry

A son of a stepfather

A son of a

I'm so sorry

I'm so sorry

I'm so sorry

I'm so sorry

A son of

Credit

Artis: Imagine Dragons

Album: Smoke + Mirrors

Rilis: 2015

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, & Daniel Sermon

Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lagu I’m So Sorry merupakan trek keempat dalam album kedua Imagine Dragons yang berjudul Smoke + Mirrors dan rilis pada tahun 2015 lalu. Lagu ini ditulis bersama-sama oleh para personel Imagine Dragons.