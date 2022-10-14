Lirik Lagu Boyfriend – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut
But I get cut again and again
I want a boyfriend
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones
But I want love again and again
I want a boyfriend
I been up all night
Pretty restlessly
Think I might know why (Ah)
I've been doing just fine
But baby, that don't mean|
That I'm feeling anti you and me
There's a difference between a want and a need
Some nights, I just want more than me
I know that there's a fine line between
It's not what I need, but (Yeah)
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut
But I get cut again and again (Yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones
But I want love again and again (Yeah)
I want a boyfriend
I want a boyfriend
I could phone a friend
Use a hotline or something
But that won't get the job done (Uh-uh)
'Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)
I get a little anti you and me
There's a difference between a want and a need
Some nights, I just want more than me
I know that there's a fine line between
It's not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut
But I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)
I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones
But I want love again and again (Ha-ha-ha-ha)
I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)
I want a (Ah, yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)
I want a
Artikel Pilihan