Lirik Lagu Boyfriend – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Boyfriend – Selena Gomez

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut

But I get cut again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones

But I want love again and again

I want a boyfriend

I been up all night

Pretty restlessly

Think I might know why (Ah)

I've been doing just fine

But baby, that don't mean|

That I'm feeling anti you and me

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut

But I get cut again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones

But I want love again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

I could phone a friend

Use a hotline or something

But that won't get the job done (Uh-uh)

'Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)

I get a little anti you and me

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut

But I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones

But I want love again and again (Ha-ha-ha-ha)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)

I want a (Ah, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)

I want a