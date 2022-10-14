Lirik Lagu Awake - Jin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 14 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Jin BTS.
Jin BTS.

Awake – Jin (BTS)

Mitneun ge anya
Beotyeoboneun geoya
Hal su itneun ge
Na igeosppuniraseomeomulgo sipeo
Deo kkumkkugo sipeo
Geuraedo marya
Tteonal ttaega dwaetneungeol
Yeah it's my truth
It's my truth
Ontong sangcheotuseongigessji
But it's my fate
It's my fate
Geuraedo balbeodungchigo sipeo

Maybe I, I can never fly
Jeogi jeo kkoccipdeulcheoreom
Nalgael dan geotcheoreomeun an dwae
Maybe I, I can't touch the sky
Geuraedo son ppeotgo sipeo
Dallyeobogo sipeo jogeum deo

I eodum sogeul geunyang geotgo tto geotgo isseo
Haengbokhaessdeon sigandeuri naege mureosseo
Neo neon jeongmal gwaenchanheun geonyago
Oh no
Nan daedaphaesseo ani naneun neomu museowo
Geuraedo yeoseot songi kkocceul sone kkok jwigo
Na nan geotgo isseul ppunirago
Oh no
But it's my fate
It's my fate
Geuraedo balbeodungchigo sipeo

Maybe I, I can never fly
Jeogi jeo kkoccipdeulcheoreom
Nalgael dan geotcheoreomeun an dwae
Maybe I, I can't touch the sky
Geuraedo son ppeotgo sipeo
Dallyeobogo sipeo jogeum deo

Wide awake wide awake wide awake
Don't cry
Wide awake wide awake wide awake
No lie
Wide awake wide awake wide awake
Don't cry
Wide awake wide awake wide awake
No lie

Maybe I, I can never fly
Jeogi jeo kkoccipdeulcheoreom
Nalgael dan geoscheoreomeun an dwae
Maybe I, I can't touch the sky
Geuraedo son ppeotgo sipeo
Dallyeobogo sipeo
Jogeum deo

Judul lagu: Awake

Artis: Jin (BTS)

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

