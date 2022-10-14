Lirik Lagu Confident – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

Are you ready? Ha!

It's time for me to take it

I'm the boss right now

Not gonna fake it

Not when you go down

'Cause this is my game

And you better come to play

I used to hold my freak back

Now I'm letting go

I make my own choice

Bitch, I run this show

So leave the lights on

No, you can't make me behave

Uh, huh, huh

So you say I'm complicated

That I must be out my mind

But you've had me underrated

Rated, rated

Uh, huh, huh

What's wrong with being

What's wrong with being

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh

What's wrong with being

What's wrong with being

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh

It's time to get the chains out

Is your tongue tied up?

'Cause this is my ground

And I'm dangerous

And you can get off

But it's all 'bout me tonight (Tonight)

Uh, huh, huh

So you say I'm complicated

That I must be out my mind

But you've had me underrated

Rated, rated

Uh, huh, huh

What's wrong with being

What's wrong with being

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh

Uh, huh

Hey

Uh, huh, huh, yeah

So you say I'm complicated

But you've had me underrated

You need not... (Uh, huh, huh)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (What's wrong with being)

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being confident? (Oh, yeah)

Uh, huh, huh

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (What's wrong with being)

What's wrong with being confident?

Uh, huh, huh (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being (Yeah)

What's wrong with being confident?

Confident

Credit

Penulis: Max Martin, Demi Lovato, Savan Kotecha

Tahun rilis: 2015

Genre: R&B, Pop

Album: Confident

Fakta Lagu Confident – Demi Lovato

Penyanyi dan aktris asal Amerika Serikat, Demi Lovato pada 3 Oktober 2015 telah merilis teaser video klip Confident dengan durasi singkat di akun Twitternya.

Dalam video singkat tersebut, Demi mengatakan bahwa dirinya telah diremehkan dan ingin membuka suara untuk tahun-tahun berikutnya. Demi juga mengatakan jika kini ia telah percaya diri dan bangga dengan kulitnya.