Lirik Lagu My Time - Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Time – Jungkook (BTS)

24 nuguboda deo ppalli eoreuni doen geonman gata

My life has been a movie all the time

Hae tteuneun goseuro dallyeosseo every single night

Nuguui naeire gabwatdeon geotdo gata

On sesangi neomu keotdeon geu sonyeon

Keep on runnin' errday mic jabadeureo

Friends ridin' subway, I'll be in the airplane mode

Jeon segyereul rock on I made my own lotto

But neomu ppareun geonji nochyeobeorin heunjeogi

Don't know what to do with

Am I livin' this right?

Wae naman dareun sigonggan sogin geolkka

Oh I can't call ya I can't hol' ya

Oh I can't

And yes you know yes you know

Oh I can't call ya I can't touch ya

Oh I can't

Let me know

Can I someday finna find my time

Finna find my time

Someday finna find my time

Oh I think I was in yesterday

Cuz everybody walk too fast

Nado moreuge keobeorin eorin na

(Gireul ileobeorin eorinaicheoreom)

This got me oh just trippin'

Seoseongdaeneun i neukkim

Don't know what to do with

Am I livin' this right?

Wae naman dareun sigonggan sogin geolkka

Oh I can't call ya I can't hol' ya

Oh I can't

And yes you know yes you know

Oh I can't call ya I can't touch ya

Oh I can't

Let me know

Can I someday finna find my time

Finna find my time

Someday finna find my time

Ttaeron naui sum makil ttaemyeon

Mojal nulleosseugo gyesok dallyeo

Yeah I don't gotta know where I go

Even if it's opposite of sun

One time for the present

Two time for the past

Happy that we met each other

Now til' the very end

Oh I will call ya I will hol' ya

Oh I will

And yes you know yes you know

Oh I will call ya I will touch ya

Oh I will

And you know

Can I someday finna find my time

Can I someday finna find my time

Finna find my time

Find my time

Judul lagu: My Time

Artis: Jungkook (BTS)