Lirik Lagu God Is a Woman – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu God Is a Woman– Ariana Grande

You, you love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

And I, I feel it after midnight

A feelin' that you can't fight

My one, it lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman

I don't wanna waste no time, yeah

You ain't got a one-track mind, yeah

Have it any way you like, yeah

And I can tell that you know I know how I want it

Ain't nobody else can relate

Boy, I like that you ain't afraid

Baby, lay me down and let's pray

I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

And I can be all the things you told me not to be

(Yeah)

When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing

(Yeah)

And he see the universe when I'm the company

It's all in me

You, you love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

And I, I feel it after midnight

A feelin' that you can't fight

My one, it lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman

I'll tell you all the things you should know

So, baby, take my hand, save your soul

We can make it last, take it slow, hmm

And I can tell that you know I know how I want it, yeah

But you're different from the rest

And boy, if you confess, you might get blessed

See if you deserve what comes next

I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

And I can be all the things you told me not to be

(Yeah)

When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing

(Yeah)

And he see the universe when I'm the company

It's all in me

You, you love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

And I, I feel it after midnight

A feelin' that you can't fight

My one, it lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

(God is a woman, yeah)

My one

(One)

When all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

You'll believe God

(God is a woman)

Oh, yeah

(God is a woman, yeah)

(One)

It lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman

Credit

Pencipta : Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson

Produser : Ilya

Album : Sweetener

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang berjudul God Is a Woman ini dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande sebagai single kedua dari album studio Ariana yang bernama Sweetener.

Lagu ini memiliki durasi sekitar 3 menit 17 detik dan dirilis pada 13 Juli 2018.

Lagu yang yang memiliki genre Pop dan Hip hop ini memulai debutnya di nomor sebelas dan kemudian mencapai puncak nomor delapan dan menjadikan single kesepuluh Ariana Grande di top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat.