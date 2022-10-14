Lirik Lagu God Is a Woman – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Potret Ariana Grande
Potret Ariana Grande /Instagram/@arianagrande

Lirik lagu God Is a Woman– Ariana Grande

You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you
My one, when all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feelin' that you can't fight
My one, it lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman
I don't wanna waste no time, yeah
You ain't got a one-track mind, yeah
Have it any way you like, yeah
And I can tell that you know I know how I want it
Ain't nobody else can relate
Boy, I like that you ain't afraid
Baby, lay me down and let's pray
I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it
And I can be all the things you told me not to be
(Yeah)
When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing
(Yeah)
And he see the universe when I'm the company
It's all in me
You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you
My one, when all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feelin' that you can't fight
My one, it lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman
I'll tell you all the things you should know
So, baby, take my hand, save your soul
We can make it last, take it slow, hmm
And I can tell that you know I know how I want it, yeah
But you're different from the rest
And boy, if you confess, you might get blessed
See if you deserve what comes next
I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it
And I can be all the things you told me not to be
(Yeah)
When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing
(Yeah)
And he see the universe when I'm the company
It's all in me
You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you
My one, when all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feelin' that you can't fight
My one, it lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
(God is a woman, yeah)
My one
(One)
When all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
You'll believe God
(God is a woman)
Oh, yeah
(God is a woman, yeah)
(One)
It lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman

Credit

Pencipta      : Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson

Produser      : Ilya

Album         : Sweetener

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang berjudul God Is a Woman ini dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande sebagai single kedua dari album studio Ariana yang bernama Sweetener.

Lagu ini memiliki durasi sekitar 3 menit 17 detik dan dirilis pada 13 Juli 2018.

Lagu yang yang memiliki genre Pop dan Hip hop ini memulai debutnya di nomor sebelas dan kemudian mencapai puncak nomor delapan dan menjadikan single kesepuluh Ariana Grande di top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

