Lirik Stang Life - Zac Efron ft. Adam Devine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Stang Life - Zac Efron ft. Adam Devine

[Intro]

Woooooo aha

The new-new

(Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch)

You know we sell that liquor

[Chorus]

Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch

Stang life

Getting rich

Selling fucking liquor quick

Mike-Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch

Stang life

I will never die

I'm a stangle bitch!

[Verse 1]

Hunchback of Notre D on the B

Flying fucking girls to my sister's wedding at the beach

Now we in first-class seats

Couldn't hold me back G

Jeanie Stangie being wild

Sippin cristal, sippin sippin' cristal

(Sippin sippin' cristal)

Jeanie-Jeanie-Jeanie-beanie-weenie gettin' married with Eric, Guaranteed, he's got a big-big weenie

I'm proud of my little sis

Proud that she's got a wedding ring

And a necklace

Eric, you're my brother now

So that means I'm kinda black

Oh wait

Not really, I'm white man, I'm just happy to be related to you honestly

Shout out to Eric!

I'll be like Superman

Let me out of the cage

I got out my cast

And I flipped the page

And now I'm drawing comic books like I used to do

Kinda cool

Little sister Jeanie getting married to

[Chorus]

Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch

Stang life

Getting rich

Selling fucking liquor quick

Mike-Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch

Stang life

I will never die

I'm a stangle bitch!

Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch

Stang life

Getting rich

Selling fucking liquor quick

Mike-Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch

Stang life

I will never die

I'm a stangle bitch!

[Verse 2]

Now We put the wedding back together

First, we broke it up

But we made it better (better)

Nobody makes fun of me in anyway

Cause I got Mike by my side and you know what he say

Scoliosis now I'm fucking yo' bitch

Scoliosis now I'm fucking two chicks

Scoliosis vroom vroom vroom

Coming through the jungle at you like boom