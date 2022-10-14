Lirik Stang Life - Zac Efron ft. Adam Devine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Stang Life - Zac Efron ft. Adam Devine
[Intro]
Woooooo aha
The new-new
(Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch)
You know we sell that liquor
[Chorus]
Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch
Stang life
Getting rich
Selling fucking liquor quick
Mike-Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch
Stang life
I will never die
I'm a stangle bitch!
[Verse 1]
Hunchback of Notre D on the B
Flying fucking girls to my sister's wedding at the beach
Now we in first-class seats
Couldn't hold me back G
Jeanie Stangie being wild
Sippin cristal, sippin sippin' cristal
(Sippin sippin' cristal)
Jeanie-Jeanie-Jeanie-beanie-weenie gettin' married with Eric, Guaranteed, he's got a big-big weenie
I'm proud of my little sis
Proud that she's got a wedding ring
And a necklace
Eric, you're my brother now
So that means I'm kinda black
Oh wait
Not really, I'm white man, I'm just happy to be related to you honestly
Shout out to Eric!
I'll be like Superman
Let me out of the cage
I got out my cast
And I flipped the page
And now I'm drawing comic books like I used to do
Kinda cool
Little sister Jeanie getting married to
[Chorus]
Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch
Stang life
Getting rich
Selling fucking liquor quick
Mike-Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch
Stang life
I will never die
I'm a stangle bitch!
Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch
Stang life
Getting rich
Selling fucking liquor quick
Mike-Mike and Dave forever it's a stang life bitch
Stang life
I will never die
I'm a stangle bitch!
[Verse 2]
Now We put the wedding back together
First, we broke it up
But we made it better (better)
Nobody makes fun of me in anyway
Cause I got Mike by my side and you know what he say
Scoliosis now I'm fucking yo' bitch
Scoliosis now I'm fucking two chicks
Scoliosis vroom vroom vroom
Coming through the jungle at you like boom
