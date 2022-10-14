Lirik Lagu Souvenir – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Souvenir – Selena Gomez

Chills

New York back in August

10th floor balcony

Smoke is floating over

Jane and Greenwich street

Goosebumps from your wild eyes

When they're watching me

Shivers dance down my spine

Head down to my feet

Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes

In your eyes, Egyptian blue

Something I've never had without you

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

Giving me chills (chills)

Sunset tower lobby, waiting there for me

In the elevator, fumble for your key

Kissed in every corner, Presidential Suite

Opened a Bordeaux from 1993

Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes

In your eyes, Egyptian blue

Something I've never had without you

You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees

It's better than pills how you put me to sleep

Calling your name, the only language I can speak

Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep

Giving me chills

Take my, take-take my breath away just like

Take my breath away just like a souvenir

Take my, take-take my breath away just like

Take my breath away just like a souvenir (souvenir, souvenir)