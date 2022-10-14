Lirik Lagu Souvenir – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Souvenir – Selena Gomez
Chills
New York back in August
10th floor balcony
Smoke is floating over
Jane and Greenwich street
Goosebumps from your wild eyes
When they're watching me
Shivers dance down my spine
Head down to my feet
Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes
In your eyes, Egyptian blue
Something I've never had without you
You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees
It's better than pills how you put me to sleep
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep
Giving me chills (chills)
Sunset tower lobby, waiting there for me
In the elevator, fumble for your key
Kissed in every corner, Presidential Suite
Opened a Bordeaux from 1993
Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes
In your eyes, Egyptian blue
Something I've never had without you
You're giving me chills at a hundred degrees
It's better than pills how you put me to sleep
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep
Giving me chills
Take my, take-take my breath away just like
Take my breath away just like a souvenir
Take my, take-take my breath away just like
Take my breath away just like a souvenir (souvenir, souvenir)
