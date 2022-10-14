Lirik Lagu Decode - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Decode - Paramore

How can I decide what's right?

When you're clouding up my mind

I can't win your losing fight

All the time

Nor could I ever own what's mine

When you're always taking sides

But you won't take away my pride

No, not this time

Not this time

How did we get here

When I used to know you so well?

How did we get here?

Well, I think I know

The truth is hiding in your eyes

And it's hanging on your tongue

Just boiling in my blood

But you think that I can't see

What kind of man that you are

If you're a man at all

Well, I will figure this one out

On my own (I'm screaming, I love you so)

On my own (but my thoughts you can't decode)

How did we get here?

When I used to know you so well?

Yeah, how did we get here?

Well, I think I know

Do you see what we've done?

We're gonna make such fools of ourselves

Do you see what we've done?

We're gonna make such fools of ourselves

Yeah, yeah

How did we get here

When I used to know you so well? Yeah

How did we get here

When I used to know you so well?

I think I know, I think I know

There is something I see in you

It might kill me, I want it to be true

Credit

Penyanyi: Paramore

Tahun rilis: 2008 (AS dan Inggris), 2009 (Prancis)

Album: Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Label: Fueled by Ramen, Warner

Penulis lagu: Hayley Williams, Josh Farro, Taylor York

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Decode merupakan single Paramore dalam album bertajuk Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton hingga 418 juta kali.

Lagu ini menjadi soundtrack dari series legendaris Twilight yang dibintangi Kristen Stewart (sebagai Bella), Robert Pattinson (sebagai Edward Cullen), dan Taylor Lautner (sebagai Jacob Black).