Lirik Lagu Decode - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

How can I decide what's right?
When you're clouding up my mind
I can't win your losing fight
All the time
Nor could I ever own what's mine
When you're always taking sides
But you won't take away my pride
No, not this time
Not this time
How did we get here
When I used to know you so well?
How did we get here?
Well, I think I know
The truth is hiding in your eyes
And it's hanging on your tongue
Just boiling in my blood
But you think that I can't see
What kind of man that you are
If you're a man at all
Well, I will figure this one out
On my own (I'm screaming, I love you so)
On my own (but my thoughts you can't decode)
How did we get here?
When I used to know you so well?
Yeah, how did we get here?
Well, I think I know
Do you see what we've done?
We're gonna make such fools of ourselves
Do you see what we've done?
We're gonna make such fools of ourselves
Yeah, yeah
How did we get here
When I used to know you so well? Yeah
How did we get here
When I used to know you so well?
I think I know, I think I know
There is something I see in you
It might kill me, I want it to be true
Credit
Penyanyi: Paramore
Tahun rilis: 2008 (AS dan Inggris), 2009 (Prancis)
Album: Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Label: Fueled by Ramen, Warner
Penulis lagu: Hayley Williams, Josh Farro, Taylor York
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Decode merupakan single Paramore dalam album bertajuk Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton hingga 418 juta kali.
Lagu ini menjadi soundtrack dari series legendaris Twilight yang dibintangi Kristen Stewart (sebagai Bella), Robert Pattinson (sebagai Edward Cullen), dan Taylor Lautner (sebagai Jacob Black).
