Lirik Lagu I Can’t Get Enough – Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and J Balvin Serta Fakta di Baliknya

I Can’t Get Enough – Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and J Balvin

… Crazy

I like that, you like that, so let's be crazy

The contact, impact, I want that daily

Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately

I like that, baby

… 'Cause I can't get enough

Yeah, I can't get enough

Yeah, I can't get enough of your love

Give me some more, I love it

I can't get enough

Yeah

'Cause I can't get enough (Leggo')

… Dice que no le es suficiente (Wuh)

'Tá mal de la mente (Yah)

Cuando está solita que entre (Eh)

Música para ponerla en ambiente, yeh yeah

… Ella quiere que lo hagamo' como aquella ve' (Yah)

Le busqué otro trago por si tenía sed (Uh)

To' lo que se pone bonito se le ve (Bonito se le ve)

Empezamo' a pie y ahora andamo' en el jet (Wuh)

… Vamo' a calentar

Baby tú va' a subir y a bajar

No se quiere olvidar, lo quiere recordar

Baby yo quiero entrar

… 'Cause I can't get enough (Yah)

Yeah, I can't get enough (Yah) (Latino gang)

Yeah, I can't get enough of your love

Give me some more, I love it

I can't get enough (Come on)

Yeah

'Cause I can't, can't

… Crazy

I like that, you like that, so let's be crazy

The contact, impact, I want that daily

Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately

I like that, baby (Yeah)

… Uhh

No one's gotta know, we can keep it lowkey

I'll be fine alone, long as you're alone with me (Tell 'em)

So incredible, unforgettable on me

Keep your body on me (Leggo') (Leggo') (Tainy, come on)

… 'Cause I can't get enough (Benny, Benny Blanco)

Yeah, I can't get enough (J Balvin man) (Selena)

Yeah, I can't get enough of your love

Give me some more, I love it

I can't get enough

Yeah

'Cause I can't get enough