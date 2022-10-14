Lirik Lagu Ignorance - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ignorance - Paramore

If I'm a bad person, you don't like me

Well, I guess I'll make my own way

It's a circle, a mean cycle

I can't excite you anymore

Where's your gavel? Your jury?

What's my offense this time?

You're not a judge, but if you're gonna judge me

Well, sentence me to another life

Don't wanna hear your sad songs

I don't wanna feel your pain

When you swear it's all my fault

'Cause you know we're not the same (no)

We're not the same (no)

Oh, we're not the same

Yeah, the friends who stuck together

We wrote our names in blood

But I guess you can't accept that the change is good (hey)

It's good (hey), it's good

Well, you treat me just like another stranger

Well, it's nice to meet you, sir

I guess I'll go

I'd best be on my way out

You treat me just like another stranger

Well, it's nice to meet you, sir

I guess I'll go

I'd best be on my way out

Ignorance is your new best friend

Ignorance is your new best friend

This is the best thing that could have happened

Any longer and I wouldn't have made it

It's not a war, no, it's not a rapture

I'm just a person, but you can't take it

The same tricks that, that once fooled me

They won't get you anywhere

I'm not the same kid from your memory

Well, now I can fend for myself

Don't wanna hear your sad songs

I don't wanna feel your pain

When you swear it's all my fault

'Cause you know we're not the same (no)

We're not the same (no)

Oh, we're not the same

Yeah, we used to stick together

We wrote our names in blood

But I guess you can't accept that the change is good (hey)

It's good (hey), it's good

Well, you treat me just like another stranger

Well, it's nice to meet you, sir

I guess I'll go

I'd best be on my way out

You treat me just like another stranger

Well, it's nice to meet you, sir

I guess I'll go

I'd best be on my way out

Ignorance is your new best friend

Ignorance is your new best friend

Ignorance is your new best friend

Ignorance is your new best friend

Well, you treat me just like another stranger

Well, it's nice to meet you, sir

I guess I'll go

I'd best be on my way out

You treat me just like another stranger

Well, it's nice to meet you, sir

I guess I'll go

I'd best be on my way out

Credit

Penyanyi: Paramore

Tahun rilis: 2009

Album: Brand New Eyes

Label: Fueled by Ramen

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Ignorance merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Brand New Eyes yang dirilis 2009 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton hingga 141 juta kali.

Brand New Eyes sendiri merupakan album studio ketiga dari band rock Paramore. Adapun album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut: