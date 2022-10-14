Lirik Lagu Ignorance - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ignorance - Paramore
If I'm a bad person, you don't like me
Well, I guess I'll make my own way
It's a circle, a mean cycle
I can't excite you anymore
Where's your gavel? Your jury?
What's my offense this time?
You're not a judge, but if you're gonna judge me
Well, sentence me to another life
Don't wanna hear your sad songs
I don't wanna feel your pain
When you swear it's all my fault
'Cause you know we're not the same (no)
We're not the same (no)
Oh, we're not the same
Yeah, the friends who stuck together
We wrote our names in blood
But I guess you can't accept that the change is good (hey)
It's good (hey), it's good
Well, you treat me just like another stranger
Well, it's nice to meet you, sir
I guess I'll go
I'd best be on my way out
You treat me just like another stranger
Well, it's nice to meet you, sir
I guess I'll go
I'd best be on my way out
Ignorance is your new best friend
Ignorance is your new best friend
This is the best thing that could have happened
Any longer and I wouldn't have made it
It's not a war, no, it's not a rapture
I'm just a person, but you can't take it
The same tricks that, that once fooled me
They won't get you anywhere
I'm not the same kid from your memory
Well, now I can fend for myself
Don't wanna hear your sad songs
I don't wanna feel your pain
When you swear it's all my fault
'Cause you know we're not the same (no)
We're not the same (no)
Oh, we're not the same
Yeah, we used to stick together
We wrote our names in blood
But I guess you can't accept that the change is good (hey)
It's good (hey), it's good
Well, you treat me just like another stranger
Well, it's nice to meet you, sir
I guess I'll go
I'd best be on my way out
You treat me just like another stranger
Well, it's nice to meet you, sir
I guess I'll go
I'd best be on my way out
Ignorance is your new best friend
Ignorance is your new best friend
Ignorance is your new best friend
Ignorance is your new best friend
Well, you treat me just like another stranger
Well, it's nice to meet you, sir
I guess I'll go
I'd best be on my way out
You treat me just like another stranger
Well, it's nice to meet you, sir
I guess I'll go
I'd best be on my way out
Credit
Penyanyi: Paramore
Tahun rilis: 2009
Album: Brand New Eyes
Label: Fueled by Ramen
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Ignorance merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Brand New Eyes yang dirilis 2009 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton hingga 141 juta kali.
Brand New Eyes sendiri merupakan album studio ketiga dari band rock Paramore. Adapun album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut:
