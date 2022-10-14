Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac

I played a party last night for some old folks

They were dancing and smiling at me

'Cept this old man, alone at a table

As if there's someplace that he'd rather be

So I said, "Sir, can I play something for you

Something special that you'd like to hear"

When he looked up at me, he was smiling

Oh, but his eyes couldn't hide the tears

He said, "Play me the Waltz of the Angels

And I'll close my eyes and pretend

Play me the Waltz of the Angels

So I can dance with my angel again"

He said, "Yes, that's the song I remember

Thats' the one that she loved the best

It was playing the night that I met her

And it was playing when we laid her to rest"

Play me the Waltz of the Angels

And I'll close my eyes and pretend

Play me the Waltz of the Angels

So I can dance with my angel again

Let me dance with my angel again

Credit

Penyanyi: Owen Mac

Penulis lagu: Dennis J. Knutson, Rory Lee

Album: Especially for You

Dirilis: 17 November 2016

