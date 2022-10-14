Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac
I played a party last night for some old folks
They were dancing and smiling at me
'Cept this old man, alone at a table
As if there's someplace that he'd rather be
So I said, "Sir, can I play something for you
Something special that you'd like to hear"
When he looked up at me, he was smiling
Oh, but his eyes couldn't hide the tears
He said, "Play me the Waltz of the Angels
And I'll close my eyes and pretend
Play me the Waltz of the Angels
So I can dance with my angel again"
He said, "Yes, that's the song I remember
Thats' the one that she loved the best
It was playing the night that I met her
And it was playing when we laid her to rest"
Play me the Waltz of the Angels
And I'll close my eyes and pretend
Play me the Waltz of the Angels
So I can dance with my angel again
Let me dance with my angel again
Credit
Penyanyi: Owen Mac
Penulis lagu: Dennis J. Knutson, Rory Lee
Album: Especially for You
Dirilis: 17 November 2016
Fakta di Balik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels – Owen Mac
