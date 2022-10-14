Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Go Far Kid - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Go Far Kid - The Offspring
Show me how to lie
You're getting better all the time
And turning all against the one
Is an art that's hard to teach
Another clever word
Sets off an unsuspecting herd
And as you get back into line
A mob jumps to their feet
Now dance, f*cker, dance
Man, he never had a chance
And no one even knew
It was really only you
And now you steal away
Take him out today
Nice work you did
You're gonna go far, kid
With a thousand lies
And a good disguise
Hit 'em right between the eyes
Hit 'em right between the eyes
When you walk away
Nothing more to say
See the lightning in your eyes
See 'em running for their lives
Slowly out of line
And drifting closer in your sights
So play it out I'm wide awake
It's a scene about me
There's something in your way
And now someone is gonna pay
And if you can't get what you want
Well it's all because of me
Now dance, f*cker, dance
Man, I never had a chance
And no one even knew
It was really only you
And now you'll lead the way
Show the light of day
Nice work you did
You're gonna go far, kid, trust, deceived!
With a thousand lies
And a good disguise
Hit 'em right between the eyes
Hit 'em right between the eyes
When you walk away
Nothing more to say
See the lightning in your eyes
See 'em running for their lives
