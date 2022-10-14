Lirik Lagu Gush - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Gush

Gush, gush, gush,

Tell me when, gush

Make the pussy just gush

Make the pussy just gush

Make the pussy just gush

Make it, just gush

Make it, just gush

I make the pussy just gush

I make it, just gush

I'm imagining things

Do you wanna try?

Take off your halo and wings

Girl, I can make her fly

I don't know, what's come over me

My momma didn't raise me that way

You lit a fire, from inside of me

That'd light your seat ablaze, girl

Light that ass on fire

I could be the guy to treat you

To a nice movie, feed you

But I don't wanna mislead you

Tonight I think I wanna be dirty, girl

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on

Light that ass on fire

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go

Girl the world's watchin'

From sunset to midnight

They're tryna catch a glimpse (intimacy)

Of you and I

I don't know, I don' know what's come over me

My momma didn't raise me that way

You lit a fire, from inside of me

That'll light your seat ablaze, girl

Ha I light that ass on fire

I could be the guy to treat you

To a nice movie, feed you

But I don't wanna mislead you

Tonight I think I wanna be dirty, girl

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on

Light that ass on fire

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go

I don't know, what's come over me

My momma didn't raise me that way

You lit a fire, from inside of me

That'd leave those panties in flames, girl

I light that ass on fire

I could be the guy to treat you

To a nice movie, feed you

But I don't wanna mislead you

Tonight I think I wanna be dirty, girl

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on

Light that ass on fire

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on

Light that ass on fire

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on

Light that ass on fire

Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go

Credit

Penyanyi: Pharrell Williams

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Girl

Label: I Am Other, Columbia

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Gush merupakan salah satu lagu dari album bertajuk Girl.

Album Girl sendiri secara umum meraih respons positif dari para kritikus. Pada perilisannya, album ini secara digital memuncaki posisi satu di 12 negara di seluruh dunia, juga memuncak di 10 teratas tangga lagu dari 17 negara lain.