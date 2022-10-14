Lirik Lagu Gush - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Gush
Gush, gush, gush,
Tell me when, gush
Make the pussy just gush
Make the pussy just gush
Make the pussy just gush
Make it, just gush
Make it, just gush
I make the pussy just gush
I make it, just gush
I'm imagining things
Do you wanna try?
Take off your halo and wings
Girl, I can make her fly
I don't know, what's come over me
My momma didn't raise me that way
You lit a fire, from inside of me
That'd light your seat ablaze, girl
Light that ass on fire
I could be the guy to treat you
To a nice movie, feed you
But I don't wanna mislead you
Tonight I think I wanna be dirty, girl
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on
Light that ass on fire
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go
Girl the world's watchin'
From sunset to midnight
They're tryna catch a glimpse (intimacy)
Of you and I
I don't know, I don' know what's come over me
My momma didn't raise me that way
You lit a fire, from inside of me
That'll light your seat ablaze, girl
Ha I light that ass on fire
I could be the guy to treat you
To a nice movie, feed you
But I don't wanna mislead you
Tonight I think I wanna be dirty, girl
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on
Light that ass on fire
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go
I don't know, what's come over me
My momma didn't raise me that way
You lit a fire, from inside of me
That'd leave those panties in flames, girl
I light that ass on fire
I could be the guy to treat you
To a nice movie, feed you
But I don't wanna mislead you
Tonight I think I wanna be dirty, girl
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on
Light that ass on fire
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on
Light that ass on fire
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? Come on
Light that ass on fire
Do you wanna get dirty, girl? C'mon let's go
Credit
Penyanyi: Pharrell Williams
Tahun rilis: 2014
Album: Girl
Label: I Am Other, Columbia
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Gush merupakan salah satu lagu dari album bertajuk Girl.
Album Girl sendiri secara umum meraih respons positif dari para kritikus. Pada perilisannya, album ini secara digital memuncaki posisi satu di 12 negara di seluruh dunia, juga memuncak di 10 teratas tangga lagu dari 17 negara lain.
