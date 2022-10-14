Lirik Lagu Night Fever – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bee Gees - Night Fever

Listen to the ground

There is movement all around

There is something goin' down

And I can feel it

On the waves of the air

There is dancin' out there

It's somethin' we can't share

We can't steal it

That sweet city woman

She moved through the light

Controlling my mind and my soul

When you reach out for me, yeah

And the feelin' is right

Then I get night fever, night fever

We know how to do it

Gimme that night fever, night fever

We know how to show it

Here I am

Prayin' for this moment to last

Livin' on the music so fine

Borne on the wind

Makin' it mine

Night fever, night fever

We know how to do it

Gimme that night fever, night fever

We know how to show it

In the heat of our love

Don't need no help for us to make it

Gimme just enough

To take us to the mornin'

I got fire in my mind

I get higher in my walkin'

And I'm glowin' in the dark

Give you warnin'

Sweet city woman

She moves through the light

Controlling my mind and my soul

When you reach out for me

And the feelin' is right