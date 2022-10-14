Lirik Lagu Night Fever – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bee Gees - Night Fever
Listen to the ground
There is movement all around
There is something goin' down
And I can feel it
On the waves of the air
There is dancin' out there
It's somethin' we can't share
We can't steal it
That sweet city woman
She moved through the light
Controlling my mind and my soul
When you reach out for me, yeah
And the feelin' is right
Then I get night fever, night fever
We know how to do it
Gimme that night fever, night fever
We know how to show it
Here I am
Prayin' for this moment to last
Livin' on the music so fine
Borne on the wind
Makin' it mine
Night fever, night fever
We know how to do it
Gimme that night fever, night fever
We know how to show it
In the heat of our love
Don't need no help for us to make it
Gimme just enough
To take us to the mornin'
I got fire in my mind
I get higher in my walkin'
And I'm glowin' in the dark
Give you warnin'
Sweet city woman
She moves through the light
Controlling my mind and my soul
When you reach out for me
And the feelin' is right
