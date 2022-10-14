Lirik Lagu Alone – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

I was a midnight rider on a cloud of smoke

I could make a woman hang on every single stroke

I was an iron man

I had a master plan

But I was alone

I could hear you breathing

With a sigh of the wind

I remember how your body started trembling

Oh, what's a night it's been

And for the state Im in

Im still alone

And all the wonders made for the Earth

And all the hearts in all creation

Somehow I always end up alone

Always end up alone

So I play, I'll wait

Cause you know that love takes time

We came so far

Just the beat of a lonely heart

And it's mine

I don't want to be alone

Well, since I got no message on your answer phone

And since you're busy every minute.

I just stay at home

I make believe you care

I feel you everywhere

But Im still alone

Im on a wheel of fortune with a twist of fate

Cause I know it isn't heaven, is it love or hate

Am I the subject of the pain

Am I the stranger in the rain

I am alone

And if there glory there to behold

Maybe it's my imagination

Another story there to be told

So I play, I'll wait

And I pray it's not too late

We came so far

Just a beat of a lonely heart

And it's mine

I don't want to be alone

And all the wonders made for the Earth

And all the hearts in all creation

Another story there to be told