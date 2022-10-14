Lirik Lagu Alone – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu
I was a midnight rider on a cloud of smoke
I could make a woman hang on every single stroke
I was an iron man
I had a master plan
But I was alone
I could hear you breathing
With a sigh of the wind
I remember how your body started trembling
Oh, what's a night it's been
And for the state Im in
Im still alone
And all the wonders made for the Earth
And all the hearts in all creation
Somehow I always end up alone
Always end up alone
So I play, I'll wait
Cause you know that love takes time
We came so far
Just the beat of a lonely heart
And it's mine
I don't want to be alone
Well, since I got no message on your answer phone
And since you're busy every minute.
I just stay at home
I make believe you care
I feel you everywhere
But Im still alone
Im on a wheel of fortune with a twist of fate
Cause I know it isn't heaven, is it love or hate
Am I the subject of the pain
Am I the stranger in the rain
I am alone
And if there glory there to behold
Maybe it's my imagination
Another story there to be told
So I play, I'll wait
And I pray it's not too late
We came so far
Just a beat of a lonely heart
And it's mine
I don't want to be alone
And all the wonders made for the Earth
And all the hearts in all creation
Another story there to be told
