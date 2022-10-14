Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots /Instagram/@twentyonepilots

Lirik Lagu Lane Boy  – Twenty One Pilots

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"
But we go where we want to
They think this thing is a highway, highway
But will they be alive tomorrow?

They think this thing is a highway
If it was our way, we'd have a tempo change every other time change
'Cause our minds change on what we think is good
I wasn't raised in the hood
But I know a thing or two about pain and darkness
If it wasn't for this music I don't know how I would have fought this
Regardless, all these songs I'm hearing are so heartless

Don't trust a perfect person and don't trust a song that's flawless, honest
There's a few songs on this record that feel common
I'm in constant confrontation with what I want and what is poppin'
In the industry it seems to me that singles on the radio are currency
My creativity's only free when I'm playing shows

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"
But we go where we want to
They think this thing is a highway, highway
But will they be alive tomorrow?

They be alive tomorrow?
I'm sorry if that question I asked last
Scared you a bit like a hazmat, in a gas mask, if you ask Zack
He's my brother, he likes when I rap fast
But let's backtrack
Back to this

Who would you live and die for on that list?
But the problem is, there's another list that exists
And no one really wants to think about this
Forget sanity, forget salary, forget vanity, my morality
If you get in between someone I love and me
You're gonna feel the heat of my cavalry

All these songs I'm hearing are so heartless
Don't trust a perfect person and don't trust a song that's flawless
They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"
But we go where we want to
They think this thing is a highway, highway
But will they be alive tomorrow?
They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"
But we go where we want to

They think this thing is a highway, highway
But will they be alive tomorrow?
But will they be alive tomorrow?
But will they be alive tomorrow?
Will they be alive tomorrow?
Will they be alive tomorrow?

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"
But we go where we want to
They think this thing is a highway, highway
But will they be alive tomorrow?
They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"
But we go where we want to
They think this thing is a highway, highway
But will they be alive tomorrow?

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sign of the Times – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sign of the Times – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stars – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Balikny

Lirik Lagu Stars – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Balikny

14 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Lirik In The Ghetto - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik In The Ghetto - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Mama – David Guetta ft Nicki Minaj, Bebe, dan Maknanya

Lirik Lagu Hey Mama – David Guetta ft Nicki Minaj, Bebe, dan Maknanya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Seperti Kisah - Rizky Febian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seperti Kisah - Rizky Febian dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bitterlove – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bitterlove – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta Di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everytime – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everytime – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:16 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Elon Musk Bantah Bicarakan Senjata Nuklir dan Kesepakatan Damai Ukraina dengan Vladimir Putin
2

Hati-hati Penipuan Tilang Elektronik Via WhatsApp, Polda Jabar Ungkap Modusnya
3

Update Kasus Meme Stupa Borobudur: Roy Suryo Didakwa 3 Pasal hingga Terancam 5 Tahun Penjara
4

Ganjar Pranowo Bantu Pembangkit Listrik Tenaga Surya Untuk Pesantren
5

Beredar Foto Wisuda Gibran di Tengah Isu Ijazah Palsu, Walkot Solo: Coba Fotonya Biar Dianalisa
6

Semangati Kafilah Jateng, Ganjar: Yang Penting Hatinya Tenang dan Senang
7

Heboh Pernyataan Inul Daratista Mewajarkan KDRT Lesti dan Billar Dibandingkan dengan Ceramah Mama Dedeh
8

Bahaya Stres, Penyebab hingga Pengaruhnya terhadap Kesehatan
9

Ke Kalsel, Ganjar Pranowo Ziarah Syekh Muhammad Arsyad Al-Banjari
10

Banjir Cilacap Mulai Surut, BPBD Jateng Fokus Evakuasi Kelompok Usia Rentan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

14 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

14 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

Mimpi Banyak Ular Masuk Rumah, Kamu akan Mendapat Musibah Besar

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Cerah Berawan, Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

Jadwal TV Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan tayang Patroli, BestKiss, Hingga D'Academy S5

14 Oktober 2022, 00:29 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

Jadwal TV GTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang SpongeBob SquarePants Hingga Anak Jalanan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:26 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

14 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

14 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

14 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Strasbourg vs Lille, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to hHead dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Strasbourg vs Lille, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to hHead dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Mata Bangka

Tanggapan Jokowi Soal Shin Tae-Young Mengundurkan Diri Apabila Iwan Bule Mundur dari Ketua PSSI

Tanggapan Jokowi Soal Shin Tae-Young Mengundurkan Diri Apabila Iwan Bule Mundur dari Ketua PSSI

14 Oktober 2022, 00:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Duet Rhoma Irama dan Elvy Sukaesih Rilis Lagu 'Cinta Dalam Khayalan', Forsa Bahagia: King and Queen is Back!

Duet Rhoma Irama dan Elvy Sukaesih Rilis Lagu 'Cinta Dalam Khayalan', Forsa Bahagia: King and Queen is Back!

13 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB