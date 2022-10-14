Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lane Boy – Twenty One Pilots

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"

But we go where we want to

They think this thing is a highway, highway

But will they be alive tomorrow?

They think this thing is a highway

If it was our way, we'd have a tempo change every other time change

'Cause our minds change on what we think is good

I wasn't raised in the hood

But I know a thing or two about pain and darkness

If it wasn't for this music I don't know how I would have fought this

Regardless, all these songs I'm hearing are so heartless

Don't trust a perfect person and don't trust a song that's flawless, honest

There's a few songs on this record that feel common

I'm in constant confrontation with what I want and what is poppin'

In the industry it seems to me that singles on the radio are currency

My creativity's only free when I'm playing shows

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"

But we go where we want to

They think this thing is a highway, highway

But will they be alive tomorrow?

They be alive tomorrow?

I'm sorry if that question I asked last

Scared you a bit like a hazmat, in a gas mask, if you ask Zack

He's my brother, he likes when I rap fast

But let's backtrack

Back to this

Who would you live and die for on that list?

But the problem is, there's another list that exists

And no one really wants to think about this

Forget sanity, forget salary, forget vanity, my morality

If you get in between someone I love and me

You're gonna feel the heat of my cavalry

All these songs I'm hearing are so heartless

Don't trust a perfect person and don't trust a song that's flawless

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"

But we go where we want to

They think this thing is a highway, highway

But will they be alive tomorrow?

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"

But we go where we want to

They think this thing is a highway, highway

But will they be alive tomorrow?

But will they be alive tomorrow?

But will they be alive tomorrow?

Will they be alive tomorrow?

Will they be alive tomorrow?

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"

But we go where we want to

They think this thing is a highway, highway

But will they be alive tomorrow?

They say, "stay in your lane, boy, lane, boy"

But we go where we want to

They think this thing is a highway, highway

But will they be alive tomorrow?