Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
Sometimes you gotta bleed to know
That you're alive and have a soul
But it takes someone to come around
To show you how
She's the tear in my heart
I'm alive
She's the tear in my heart
I'm on fire
She's the tear in my heart
Take me higher
Than I've ever been
Songs on the radio are okay
My taste in music is your face
But it takes a song to come around
To show you how
She's the tear in my heart
I'm alive
She's the tear in my heart
I'm on fire
She's the tear in my heart
Take me higher
Than I've ever been
Than I've ever been
Than I've ever been
Than I've ever been
Oh, than I've ever been
You fell asleep in my car, I drove the whole time
But that's okay, I'll just avoid the holes so you sleep fine
I'm driving, here I sit, cursing my government
For not using my taxes to fill holes with more cement
You fell asleep in my car, I drove the whole time
But that's okay, I'll just avoid the holes so you sleep fine
I'm driving, here I sit, cursing my government
For not using my taxes to fill holes with more cement
Sometimes you gotta bleed to know, oh, oh
That you're alive and have a soul, oh, oh
But it takes someone to come around
To show you how
She's the tear in my heart
I'm alive
She's the tear in my heart
I'm on fire
She's the tear in my heart
Take me higher
Than I've ever been
