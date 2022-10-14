Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tear in My Heart – Twenty One Pilots

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

Sometimes you gotta bleed to know

That you're alive and have a soul

But it takes someone to come around

To show you how

She's the tear in my heart

I'm alive

She's the tear in my heart

I'm on fire

She's the tear in my heart

Take me higher

Than I've ever been

Songs on the radio are okay

My taste in music is your face

But it takes a song to come around

To show you how

She's the tear in my heart

I'm alive

She's the tear in my heart

I'm on fire

She's the tear in my heart

Take me higher

Than I've ever been

Than I've ever been

Than I've ever been

Than I've ever been

Oh, than I've ever been

You fell asleep in my car, I drove the whole time

But that's okay, I'll just avoid the holes so you sleep fine

I'm driving, here I sit, cursing my government

For not using my taxes to fill holes with more cement

You fell asleep in my car, I drove the whole time

But that's okay, I'll just avoid the holes so you sleep fine

I'm driving, here I sit, cursing my government

For not using my taxes to fill holes with more cement

Sometimes you gotta bleed to know, oh, oh

That you're alive and have a soul, oh, oh

But it takes someone to come around

To show you how

She's the tear in my heart

I'm alive

She's the tear in my heart

I'm on fire

She's the tear in my heart

Take me higher

Than I've ever been