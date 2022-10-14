Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter
Just because it's the middle of the night
That don't mean I won't hunt you down
'Cause something deep inside
Is pulling me and I want you now
You and I should be getting il right
Ain't no sense in you roaming around
If I can't have you nobody can
This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)
Well hold up baby what's going on?
Tell the truth I wanna know!
Whatchu doing when you gone?
Something say you ain't clone!
You say baby keep holding on
Whatchu mean? I been holding on!
I ain't never smelt this before
Something say it's time to goll
Just because it's the middle of the night
That don't mean I won't hunt you down
'Cause something deep inside
Is pulling me and I want you now
You and I should be getting il right
Ain't no sense in you roaming around
If I can't have you nobody can
This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)
Taxidermy is on my walls with a full description of the kill and cause
I'm a hunter
Cupid thank you for what you did
But you can't aim and get what I get
I'm a hunter
Well hold up baby what's going on?
Tell the truth I wanna know!|
Whatchu doing when you gone?
Something say you ain't clone!
You say baby keep holding on
Whatchu mean? I been holding on!
I ain't never smelt this before
Something say it's time to goll
Just because it's the middle of the night
That don't mean I won't hunt you down
'Cause something deep inside
Is pulling me and I want you now
You and I should be getting il right
Ain't no sense in you roaming around
If I can't have you nobody can
This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)
Duck dynasty is cooi and all
But they got nothing on the female's call
I'm a hunter
Is that a tree or is that camouflage?
Come get eaten by the damn mirage
I'm a hunter
Well hold up baby what's going on?
Tell the truth I wanna know!
Whatchu doing when you gone?
Something say you ain't clone!
You say baby keep holding on
Whatchu mean? I been holding on!
I ain't never smelt this before
Something say it's time to goll
You're leaving me?
What? I'm supposed to let it go?
You can't be serious!?!
You know what's in my blood!
Hey!
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)
Credit
Penyanyi: Pharrell Williams
Tahun rilis: 2014
Album: Girl
Label: I Am Other, Columbia
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Hunter merupakan salah satu lagu dari album bertajuk Girl.
Album Girl sendiri secara umum meraih respon positif dari para kritikus. Pada perilisannya, album ini secara digital memuncaki posisi satu di 12 negara di seluruh dunia, juga memuncak di 10 teratas tangga lagu dari 17 negara lain.
Artikel Pilihan