Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Poster foto album Pharrell Williams – Girl
Poster foto album Pharrell Williams – Girl /YouTube/Pharrell Williams

Lirik Lagu Pharrell WilliamsHunter

Just because it's the middle of the night
That don't mean I won't hunt you down
'Cause something deep inside
Is pulling me and I want you now
You and I should be getting il right
Ain't no sense in you roaming around
If I can't have you nobody can
This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)
Well hold up baby what's going on?
Tell the truth I wanna know!
Whatchu doing when you gone?
Something say you ain't clone!
You say baby keep holding on
Whatchu mean? I been holding on!
I ain't never smelt this before
Something say it's time to goll
Just because it's the middle of the night
That don't mean I won't hunt you down
'Cause something deep inside
Is pulling me and I want you now
You and I should be getting il right
Ain't no sense in you roaming around
If I can't have you nobody can
This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)
Taxidermy is on my walls with a full description of the kill and cause
I'm a hunter
Cupid thank you for what you did
But you can't aim and get what I get
I'm a hunter
Well hold up baby what's going on?
Tell the truth I wanna know!|
Whatchu doing when you gone?
Something say you ain't clone!
You say baby keep holding on
Whatchu mean? I been holding on!
I ain't never smelt this before
Something say it's time to goll
Just because it's the middle of the night
That don't mean I won't hunt you down
'Cause something deep inside
Is pulling me and I want you now
You and I should be getting il right
Ain't no sense in you roaming around
If I can't have you nobody can
This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)
Duck dynasty is cooi and all
But they got nothing on the female's call
I'm a hunter
Is that a tree or is that camouflage?
Come get eaten by the damn mirage
I'm a hunter
Well hold up baby what's going on?
Tell the truth I wanna know!
Whatchu doing when you gone?
Something say you ain't clone!
You say baby keep holding on
Whatchu mean? I been holding on!
I ain't never smelt this before
Something say it's time to goll
You're leaving me?
What? I'm supposed to let it go?
You can't be serious!?!
You know what's in my blood!
Hey!
So baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
Sex is calling (woo-hoo)
Hey baby (woo-hoo)
My love is calling (woo-hoo)
I om showing my teeth
And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)
I've got lightning speed
I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)

Credit

Penyanyi: Pharrell Williams

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Girl

Label: I Am Other, Columbia

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Hunter merupakan salah satu lagu dari album bertajuk Girl.

Album Girl sendiri secara umum meraih respon positif dari para kritikus. Pada perilisannya, album ini secara digital memuncaki posisi satu di 12 negara di seluruh dunia, juga memuncak di 10 teratas tangga lagu dari 17 negara lain.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bitterlove – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bitterlove – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta Di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everytime – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everytime – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu So Let’s Love – Day6 dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu So Let’s Love – Day6 dan Makna di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik I See Fire - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I See Fire - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kala Cinta Menggoda - Chrisye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kala Cinta Menggoda - Chrisye dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu Fine Today – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fine Today – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta Di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Groundhog Day - Em Beihold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Groundhog Day - Em Beihold dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:11 WIB
Lirik Lost Boy - Ruth B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lost Boy - Ruth B dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu I'm With You – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm With You – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Salam Alaikum - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Salam Alaikum - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Elon Musk Bantah Bicarakan Senjata Nuklir dan Kesepakatan Damai Ukraina dengan Vladimir Putin
2

Hati-hati Penipuan Tilang Elektronik Via WhatsApp, Polda Jabar Ungkap Modusnya
3

Update Kasus Meme Stupa Borobudur: Roy Suryo Didakwa 3 Pasal hingga Terancam 5 Tahun Penjara
4

Ganjar Pranowo Bantu Pembangkit Listrik Tenaga Surya Untuk Pesantren
5

Beredar Foto Wisuda Gibran di Tengah Isu Ijazah Palsu, Walkot Solo: Coba Fotonya Biar Dianalisa
6

Semangati Kafilah Jateng, Ganjar: Yang Penting Hatinya Tenang dan Senang
7

Heboh Pernyataan Inul Daratista Mewajarkan KDRT Lesti dan Billar Dibandingkan dengan Ceramah Mama Dedeh
8

Bahaya Stres, Penyebab hingga Pengaruhnya terhadap Kesehatan
9

Ke Kalsel, Ganjar Pranowo Ziarah Syekh Muhammad Arsyad Al-Banjari
10

Banjir Cilacap Mulai Surut, BPBD Jateng Fokus Evakuasi Kelompok Usia Rentan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal TV RCTI Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang Go Spot, Preman Pensiun, Hingga Ikatan Cinta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

Mimpi Beli Rumah di Pegunungan, Pertanda Baik

14 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Dan Tidurlah dari Andra And The Backbone Lengkap dengan Liriknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

LINK Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Nicosia Liga Europa Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton Europa League

14 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Ada Ghost Mother (Sinema Horor Asia), Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Gangaa

14 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang dan Malam Hujan Ringan

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Strasbourg vs Lille, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to hHead dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Strasbourg vs Lille, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to hHead dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Mata Bangka

Tanggapan Jokowi Soal Shin Tae-Young Mengundurkan Diri Apabila Iwan Bule Mundur dari Ketua PSSI

Tanggapan Jokowi Soal Shin Tae-Young Mengundurkan Diri Apabila Iwan Bule Mundur dari Ketua PSSI

14 Oktober 2022, 00:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Duet Rhoma Irama dan Elvy Sukaesih Rilis Lagu 'Cinta Dalam Khayalan', Forsa Bahagia: King and Queen is Back!

Duet Rhoma Irama dan Elvy Sukaesih Rilis Lagu 'Cinta Dalam Khayalan', Forsa Bahagia: King and Queen is Back!

13 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Portal Brebes

Naiknya Target PAD Tegal Tahun 2023 Disoal, Fraksi PKS: Harus Ada Upaya Rasional Agar APBD Lebih Kredibel

Naiknya Target PAD Tegal Tahun 2023 Disoal, Fraksi PKS: Harus Ada Upaya Rasional Agar APBD Lebih Kredibel

13 Oktober 2022, 23:58 WIB

Portal Sulut

3 Kondisi Tanaman Ini bisa Membawa Sial bagi Pemilik Rumah, Rezeki Menjauh dan Hidup jadi Susah

3 Kondisi Tanaman Ini bisa Membawa Sial bagi Pemilik Rumah, Rezeki Menjauh dan Hidup jadi Susah

13 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Portal Papua

Wapres Ma’ruf Amin Pastikan Kestabilan Politik Untuk Keberlanjutan Investasi di Indonesia

Wapres Ma’ruf Amin Pastikan Kestabilan Politik Untuk Keberlanjutan Investasi di Indonesia

13 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Media Pakuan

CICA Summit: Putin Serukan Pencabutan Sanksi Internasional dan Upaya untuk Stabilitasi Asia

CICA Summit: Putin Serukan Pencabutan Sanksi Internasional dan Upaya untuk Stabilitasi Asia

13 Oktober 2022, 23:54 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Resmi Ditahan Kepolisian, Rizky Billar Terancam Kurungan Penjara 5 Tahun

Resmi Ditahan Kepolisian, Rizky Billar Terancam Kurungan Penjara 5 Tahun

13 Oktober 2022, 23:52 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan Tebal, Siang Hujan Ringan

13 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Sulut

9 Weton Ini Pewaris Khodam Nogo Sosro menurut Primbon Jawa, Termasuk Soekarno dan Jokowi?

9 Weton Ini Pewaris Khodam Nogo Sosro menurut Primbon Jawa, Termasuk Soekarno dan Jokowi?

13 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB