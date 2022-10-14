Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams – Hunter

Just because it's the middle of the night

That don't mean I won't hunt you down

'Cause something deep inside

Is pulling me and I want you now

You and I should be getting il right

Ain't no sense in you roaming around

If I can't have you nobody can

This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down

So baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

Sex is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

I om showing my teeth

And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)

I've got lightning speed

I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)

Well hold up baby what's going on?

Tell the truth I wanna know!

Whatchu doing when you gone?

Something say you ain't clone!

You say baby keep holding on

Whatchu mean? I been holding on!

I ain't never smelt this before

Something say it's time to goll

Just because it's the middle of the night

That don't mean I won't hunt you down

'Cause something deep inside

Is pulling me and I want you now

You and I should be getting il right

Ain't no sense in you roaming around

If I can't have you nobody can

This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down

So baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

Sex is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

I om showing my teeth

And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)

I've got lightning speed

I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)

Taxidermy is on my walls with a full description of the kill and cause

I'm a hunter

Cupid thank you for what you did

But you can't aim and get what I get

I'm a hunter

Well hold up baby what's going on?

Tell the truth I wanna know!|

Whatchu doing when you gone?

Something say you ain't clone!

You say baby keep holding on

Whatchu mean? I been holding on!

I ain't never smelt this before

Something say it's time to goll

Just because it's the middle of the night

That don't mean I won't hunt you down

'Cause something deep inside

Is pulling me and I want you now

You and I should be getting il right

Ain't no sense in you roaming around

If I can't have you nobody can

This is an animal speaking that'll hunt you down

So baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

Sex is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

I om showing my teeth

And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)

I've got lightning speed

I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)

Duck dynasty is cooi and all

But they got nothing on the female's call

I'm a hunter

Is that a tree or is that camouflage?

Come get eaten by the damn mirage

I'm a hunter

Well hold up baby what's going on?

Tell the truth I wanna know!

Whatchu doing when you gone?

Something say you ain't clone!

You say baby keep holding on

Whatchu mean? I been holding on!

I ain't never smelt this before

Something say it's time to goll

You're leaving me?

What? I'm supposed to let it go?

You can't be serious!?!

You know what's in my blood!

Hey!

So baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

Sex is calling (woo-hoo)

Hey baby (woo-hoo)

My love is calling (woo-hoo)

I om showing my teeth

And I hope you know that look in my eye (hey!)

I've got lightning speed

I won't hesitate to rescue what is mine (hey!)

Credit

Penyanyi: Pharrell Williams

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Girl

Label: I Am Other, Columbia

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Hunter merupakan salah satu lagu dari album bertajuk Girl.

Album Girl sendiri secara umum meraih respon positif dari para kritikus. Pada perilisannya, album ini secara digital memuncaki posisi satu di 12 negara di seluruh dunia, juga memuncak di 10 teratas tangga lagu dari 17 negara lain.