Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everyday – Ariana Grande

Anytime I'm alone, I can't help thinking about you

All I want, all I need, honestly, it's just me and you

He giving me that good shit

That make me not quit, that good shit

He giving me that good shit

That make me not quit, that good shit

Oh, he give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

He give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

Oh, he give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

He give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

Anytime, anywhere, baby boy, I can misbehave

Breathe me in, breathe me out, fill me up

Running through your veins

He giving me that good shit

That make me not quit, that good shit

He giving me that good shit

That make me not quit, that good shit

Oh, he give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

He give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

Oh, he give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

He give it to me

Everyday, everyday, everyday

Make me go

La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

Everyday, everyday

La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la

Everyday, everyday

I put that work on you everyday

When the night fall 'til the sun come

You done fell in love with a bad guy

I don't compromise my passion

It's not what you do for me, I'm doing the same for you

I don't be tripping or making mistakes

I made too many in my past (that's right)

I fight for the things you believe in

I got your body and put it on drive and

I got the keys and

We about to take us a vacation

I'm about to put all this vintage loving on you

Baby like it was the late 80s

When you ride on me, baby rotate it