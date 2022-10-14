Lirik Lagu Perfect - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Louis:]
I might never be your knight in shining armour
I might never be the one you take home to mother
And I might never be the one who brings you flowers
But I can be the one, be the one tonight
[Liam:]
When I first saw you
From across the room
I could tell that you were curious
Oh, yeah
Girl, I hope you're sure
What you're looking for
'Cause I'm not good at making promises
[Harry, All:]
But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms
And if you like having secret little rendezvous
If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn't do
Then baby, I'm perfect
Baby, I'm perfect for you
And if you like midnight driving with the windows down
And if you like going places we can't even pronounce
If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about
Then baby, you're perfect
Baby, you're perfect
So let's start right now
[Niall:]
I might never be the hands you put your heart in
Or the arms that hold you any time you want them
But that don't mean that we can't live here in the moment
'Cause I can be the one you love from time to time
[Liam:]
When I first saw you
From across the room
I could tell that you were curious
Oh, yeah
Girl, I hope you're sure
What you're looking for
'Cause I'm not good at making promises
[Harry, All:]
But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms
And if you like having secret little rendezvous
If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn't do
Then baby, I'm perfect
Baby, I'm perfect for you
And if you like midnight driving with the windows down
And if you like going places we can't even pronounce
If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about
Then baby, you're perfect
Baby, you're perfect
So let's start right now
[Harry:]
And if you like cameras flashing every time we go out
Oh, yeah
And if you're looking for someone to write your break-up songs about
Baby, I'm perfect
Baby, we're perfect
[Harry, All:]
If you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms
And if you like having secret little rendezvous
If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn't do
Then baby, I'm perfect
Baby, I'm perfect for you
And if you like midnight driving with the windows down
And if you like going places we can't even pronounce
If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about
Then baby, you're perfect
Baby, you're perfect
So let's start right now
Credit:
Penulis lagu: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Jesse Shatkin, Jacob Kasher, John Ryan, Maureen Anne McDonald, Julian Bunetta.
Album: Made in the A.M.
Dirilis: 16 Oktober 2015
Label: Syco Records
Fakta di Balik Lagu Perfect – One Direction
Perfect menjadi salah satu lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh One Direction, sebuah grup idol Inggris-Irlandia yang berbasis di London.
Lagu Perfect merupakan single kedua dari album studio kelima mereka, bertajuk Made in the A.M. yang dirilis pada 16 Oktober 2015 di bawah label Syco Records.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh dua membernya, yakni Harry Styles dan Louis Tomlinson. Serta dibantu Kolaborator tetap band, seperti Julian Bunetta dan John Ryan.
Dengan video klipnya yang dipenuhi nuansa hitam putih, lirik lagu Perfect yang dibawakan One Direction ternyata bercerita tentang seseorang yang menggoda kekasihnya.
Berusaha merendah, seseorang dalam lirik lagu tersebut ternyata menginginkan agar kekasihnya mengerti bahwa kesempurnaan bukan terletak pada materi.
Di balik kepopuleran lagu ini, lagu tersebut ternyata sempat ditampilkan One Direction di hadapan Pangeran Harry, Duke of Sussex dalam acara televisi Royal Variety Performance yang diadakan setiap tahun di Inggris Raya. (Tini Fitriyani)***
Artikel Pilihan