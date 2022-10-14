Lirik Lagu Secrets - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

I need another story
Something to get off my chest
My life gets kinda boring
Need something that I can confess
'Til all my sleeves are stained red
From all the truth that I've said
Come by it honestly I swear
Thought you saw me wink, no
I've been on the brink, so
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
My God, amazing how we got this far
It's like we're chasing all those stars
Who's driving shiny big black cars
And every day I see the news
All the problems that we could solve
And when a situation rises
Just write it into an album
Send it straight to gold
But I don't really like my flow, no
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
Ooh
Got no reason, got no shame
Got no family I can blame
Just don't let me disappear
I'ma tell you everything
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
All my secrets away
All my secrets away
Credit:
Penulis lagu: Ryan Tedder
Album: Waking Up
Dirilis: 30 Oktober 2009
Label: Mosley / Interscope
Fakta di Balik Lagu Secrets – OneRepublicSecrets
adalah single kedua yang dikeluarkan OneRepublic
dari album kedua mereka bertajuk Waking Up.
Di bawah naungan label Mosley Music Group dan Interscope Records, Secrets yang ditulis langsung oleh sang vokalis Ryan Tedder akhirnya secara resmi mulai didistribusikan pada 30 Oktober 2009.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single pertama di Jerman dan Austria lantaran kehadirannya sebagai soundtrack film Zweiohrkuken karya Til Schweiger, sebuah sekuel dari film Keinohrhasen.
Kemunculannya sebagai soundtrack film semakin membumingkan lagu Secrets di tangga lagu Jerman dan Austria.
Lagu Secrets juga dikirim ke US Top 4/Mainstream radio pada 1 Juni 2010. Kemudian dilanjutkan dengan perilisan di iTunes Store Amerika Serikat pada 3 November 2010.
Selain dijadikan sebagai soundtrack film ternama di Jerman, lagu Secrets juga digunakan dalam acara televisi serupa 30 Rock, Gossip Girl, Lost, Nikita, CSI: Miami, hingga film garapan Disney berjudul The Sorcerer’s Appretice.
Tak hanya itu, sepanjang tahun 2010, lagu ini juga sempat digunakan di banyak promosi serial TV ABC Family Pretty Little Liars.
Kemudian terakhir di tahun 2011, lagu ini juga disajikan sebagai soundtrack landasan pacu dalam acara Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Meski telah dirilis tahun 2009, namun video musiknya sendiri baru dipublikasikan secara resmi pada 13 Mei 2010 dan kini telah meraup 256 juta penonton per Oktober 2022. (Tini Fitriyani)***
