Lirik Lagu Secrets - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 01:18 WIB
OneRepublic.
OneRepublic. /Instagram @onerepublic
 
 
I need another story
Something to get off my chest
My life gets kinda boring
Need something that I can confess
'Til all my sleeves are stained red
From all the truth that I've said
Come by it honestly I swear
Thought you saw me wink, no
I've been on the brink, so
 
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
 
My God, amazing how we got this far
It's like we're chasing all those stars
Who's driving shiny big black cars
And every day I see the news
All the problems that we could solve
And when a situation rises
Just write it into an album
Send it straight to gold
But I don't really like my flow, no
 
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that will light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
 
Ooh
Got no reason, got no shame
Got no family I can blame
Just don't let me disappear
I'ma tell you everything
 
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
 
So tell me what you want to hear
Something that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time
Don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
 
All my secrets away
All my secrets away
 
Credit: 
Penyanyi: OneRepublic 
Penulis lagu: Ryan Tedder
Album: Waking Up 
Dirilis: 30 Oktober 2009
Label: Mosley / Interscope
 
Fakta di Balik Lagu SecretsOneRepublic
Secrets adalah single kedua yang dikeluarkan OneRepublic dari album kedua mereka bertajuk Waking Up.

Di bawah naungan label Mosley Music Group dan Interscope Records, Secrets yang ditulis langsung oleh sang vokalis Ryan Tedder akhirnya secara resmi mulai didistribusikan pada 30 Oktober 2009.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single pertama di Jerman dan Austria lantaran kehadirannya sebagai soundtrack film Zweiohrkuken karya Til Schweiger, sebuah sekuel dari film Keinohrhasen.

Kemunculannya sebagai soundtrack film semakin membumingkan lagu Secrets di tangga lagu Jerman dan Austria.

Lagu Secrets juga dikirim ke US Top 4/Mainstream radio pada 1 Juni 2010. Kemudian dilanjutkan dengan perilisan di iTunes Store Amerika Serikat pada 3 November 2010.

Selain dijadikan sebagai soundtrack film ternama di Jerman, lagu Secrets juga digunakan dalam acara televisi serupa 30 Rock, Gossip Girl, Lost, Nikita, CSI: Miami, hingga film garapan Disney berjudul The Sorcerer’s Appretice.

Tak hanya itu, sepanjang tahun 2010, lagu ini juga sempat digunakan di banyak promosi serial TV ABC Family Pretty Little Liars.

Kemudian terakhir di tahun 2011, lagu ini juga disajikan sebagai soundtrack landasan pacu dalam acara Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Meski telah dirilis tahun 2009, namun video musiknya sendiri baru dipublikasikan secara resmi pada 13 Mei 2010 dan kini telah meraup 256 juta penonton per Oktober 2022. (Tini Fitriyani)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Everything Is Going To Be Alright - Princess Chelsea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Everything Is Going To Be Alright - Princess Chelsea dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB
Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Mariposa - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Only Exception - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Only Exception - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB
Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB
Lirik Time - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Time - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raise The Alarm - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Clout - Offset feat Cardi B, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clout - Offset feat Cardi B, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Rip It Up - Orange Juice dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rip It Up - Orange Juice dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Play Me the Waltz of the Angels - Owen Mac dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Dua Kakek Jadi Korban Pelecehan Dukun di Bekasi, Berdalih Menyucikan Diri
2

Ungkap Kedekatan Brigadir J dan Putri Candrawathi di Surat Dakwaan, Jaksa: 15 Menit Berdua dalam Kamar
3

APM Jepang dan Korea Selatan Komentari Kebijakan Konversi Kendaraan Listrik, Bisa Hanguskan Asuransi?
4

Misteri Penjual Dawet Pintu 3 Stadion Kanjuruhan Mulai Terungkap, Kabarnya Seorang Politisi
5

Sebelum Insiden Penembakan, Brigadir J Berada di Kamar Putri Candrawathi Selama 15 Menit
6

Amati Perang Ukraina-Rusia, China Berencana Mengembangkan Perang Hibrida Lawan Taiwan
7

Mengenal Bipolar, Penyakit yang Bisa Muncul Sejak Masa Anak-anak
8

Usai Pemeriksaan Dilakukan, Polri Bakal Tetapkan Status Rizky Billar dalam Kasus Dugaan KDRT
9

Update Kode Redeem FF 12 Oktober 2022, Cepat Klaim Hanya Berlaku Satu Kali Penukaran
10

Komnas HAM Sebut Polisi Minta Tiket Dikurangi, Terlanjur Dicetak 43 Ribu

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Contoh Soal Tes Panwascam Pemilu 2024 PDF, Klik Link Download Gratis di Sini!

Contoh Soal Tes Panwascam Pemilu 2024 PDF, Klik Link Download Gratis di Sini!

14 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Portal Maluku

Profil Bambang Tri Mulyono, Penggugat Dugaan Ijazah Palsu Jokowi yang Jadi Tersangka Penistaan Agama

Profil Bambang Tri Mulyono, Penggugat Dugaan Ijazah Palsu Jokowi yang Jadi Tersangka Penistaan Agama

14 Oktober 2022, 02:19 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming The Golden Spoon Episode 7, 8, 9, 10 Subtitle Indonesia 'SUB INDO' Free Kualitas HD

Nonton Streaming The Golden Spoon Episode 7, 8, 9, 10 Subtitle Indonesia 'SUB INDO' Free Kualitas HD

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Sejumlah Keberhasilan Besar Diprediksi di Depan Karir

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Sejumlah Keberhasilan Besar Diprediksi di Depan Karir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Resmi Bukan di Telegram

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Resmi Bukan di Telegram

14 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Schalke vs Hoffenheim di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Danau Hitam, My Absolute Boyfriend dan Space Jump

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Ada Danau Hitam, My Absolute Boyfriend dan Space Jump

14 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Utara Times

Download dan Nonton My Ice Girl Episode 5 Full Lengkap Sinopsis Terbaru: Detik-Detik Menegangkan?

Download dan Nonton My Ice Girl Episode 5 Full Lengkap Sinopsis Terbaru: Detik-Detik Menegangkan?

14 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:07 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Perubahan Sangat Ditunjukkan di Bagian Depan Karir

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022: Perubahan Sangat Ditunjukkan di Bagian Depan Karir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Leg 2 di Liga Eropa 2022, Tinggal Klik

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Omonia Leg 2 di Liga Eropa 2022, Tinggal Klik

14 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

14 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

14 Oktober 2022, 02:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton Doa Mengancam Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Legal di Vidio Lengkap Jadwal Tayang Full

Link Nonton Doa Mengancam Series Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Legal di Vidio Lengkap Jadwal Tayang Full

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Masih Guyur Sulawesi Selatan

Prakiraan Cuaca Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Masih Guyur Sulawesi Selatan

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 14 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

14 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Nonton Streaming 'One Dollar Lawyer' Episode 6 7 8 9 Sub Indo Full HD, Download Klik Disini Free!

Nonton Streaming 'One Dollar Lawyer' Episode 6 7 8 9 Sub Indo Full HD, Download Klik Disini Free!

14 Oktober 2022, 01:59 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022:Anda Mungkin Berhubungan dengan Seseorang yang Membawa Perubahan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022:Anda Mungkin Berhubungan dengan Seseorang yang Membawa Perubahan

14 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Bikin Kaget! Baru Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Ingin Cabut Laporan Kasus KDRT Terhadap Sang Suami?

Bikin Kaget! Baru Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Ingin Cabut Laporan Kasus KDRT Terhadap Sang Suami?

14 Oktober 2022, 01:54 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Begini Kronologi Seorang Mahasiswi IPB Terseret Banjir di Bogor, Hingga Kini Belum Ditemukan Keberadaannya

Begini Kronologi Seorang Mahasiswi IPB Terseret Banjir di Bogor, Hingga Kini Belum Ditemukan Keberadaannya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:48 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Lirik Lagu [MV] 마마무 (MAMAMOO) - ILLELLA (일낼라) Lyrics Hangul and Romanized

Lirik Lagu [MV] 마마무 (MAMAMOO) - ILLELLA (일낼라) Lyrics Hangul and Romanized

14 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB