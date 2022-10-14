Lirik Lagu What Makes You Beautiful - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Liam:]

You're insecure

Don't know what for

You're turning heads when you walk through the door

Don't need make-up

To cover up

Being the way that you are is enough

[Harry:]

Everyone else in the room can see it

Everyone else but you

[All:]

Baby you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

You don't know

Oh, oh

You don't know you're beautiful

If only you saw what I can see

You'd understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know

Oh, oh

You don't know you're beautiful

Oh, oh

That's what makes you beautiful

[Zayn:]

So c-come on

You got it wrong

To prove I'm right

I put it in a song

I don't know why

You're being shy

And turn away when I look into your eye-eye-eyes

[Harry]

Everyone else in the room can see it

Everyone else but you

[All:]

Baby you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

You don't know

Oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

If only you saw what I can see

You'll understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know

Oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

Oh oh

[Harry:]

That's what makes you beautiful

Nana nana nana nana

Nana nana nana nana

Nana nana nana nana

[Harry:]

Baby you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

[All:]

You don't know

Oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

Baby, you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell

You don't know

Oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful (Oh)

If only you saw what I can see

You'll understand why I want you so desperately

[Harry:]

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know

Oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

Oh oh

You don't know you're beautiful

Oh oh

[Harry:]

That's what makes you beautiful