Lirik Lagu What Makes You Beautiful - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:17 WIB
Lirik lagu "What Makes You Beautiful" One Direction
Lirik lagu "What Makes You Beautiful" One Direction
 
 
[Liam:]
You're insecure
Don't know what for
You're turning heads when you walk through the door
Don't need make-up
To cover up
Being the way that you are is enough
 
[Harry:]
Everyone else in the room can see it
Everyone else but you
 
[All:]
Baby you light up my world like nobody else
The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell
You don't know
Oh, oh
You don't know you're beautiful
If only you saw what I can see
You'd understand why I want you so desperately
Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe
You don't know
Oh, oh
You don't know you're beautiful
Oh, oh
That's what makes you beautiful
 
[Zayn:]
So c-come on
You got it wrong
To prove I'm right
I put it in a song
I don't know why
You're being shy
And turn away when I look into your eye-eye-eyes
 
[Harry]
Everyone else in the room can see it
Everyone else but you
 
[All:]
Baby you light up my world like nobody else
The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell
You don't know
Oh oh
You don't know you're beautiful
If only you saw what I can see
You'll understand why I want you so desperately
Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe
You don't know
Oh oh
You don't know you're beautiful
Oh oh
 
[Harry:]
That's what makes you beautiful
 
Nana nana nana nana
Nana nana nana nana
Nana nana nana nana
 
[Harry:]
Baby you light up my world like nobody else
The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell
 
[All:]
You don't know
Oh oh
You don't know you're beautiful
 
Baby, you light up my world like nobody else
The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
But when you smile at the ground it ain't hard to tell
You don't know
Oh oh
You don't know you're beautiful (Oh)
If only you saw what I can see
You'll understand why I want you so desperately
 
[Harry:]
Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe
You don't know
Oh oh
You don't know you're beautiful
Oh oh
You don't know you're beautiful
Oh oh
 
[Harry:]
That's what makes you beautiful
 
Credit: 
Penyanyi: One Direction
Penulis lagu: Savan Kotecha, Rami Yacoub, Carl Falk. 
Album: Up All Night
Dirilis: 11 September 2011
Label: Syco Records
 
Fakta di Balik Lagu What Makes You BeautifulOne Direction

What Makes You Beautiful adalah salah satu single yang dikeluarkan boyband asal Inggris-Irlandia, One Direction.

Lagu ini termasuk ke dalam single debut sekaligus single utama dalam album studio debut mereka bertajuk Up All Night.

Dengan ditulis oleh Savan Kotecha, lagu ini akhirnya dirilis di bawah label Syco Records pada 11 September 2011.

Secara komersial, lagu What Makes You Beautiful berhasil meraih sertifikasi empat kali lipat platinum di Amerika Serikat, lantaran berhasil meraup penjualan hingga 4,8 juta kopi per Juni 2016.

Single debut One Direction ini juga memuncaki tangga lagu nomor empat, dalam US Billboard Hot 100 serta nomor satu di UK Singles Chart.

Belum cukup di sana, What Makes You Beautiful kembali memenangi Brit Award 2012 dalam kategori British Single of the Year, serta mendapat banyak pujian dari para kritikus musik kontemporer.

Di balik penghargaan yang didapatkan lagu itu, ternyata lagu What Makes You Beautiful sendiri menceritakan tentang bagaimana seorang wanita akan berubah cantik di mata pria yang mencintainya.

Dengan lirik romantis dipadu dengan musik yang asik, musik videonya pun kini telah meraup 1,3 miliar penonton serta disukai oleh 10 juta orang. (Tini Fitriyani)***

