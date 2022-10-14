Lirik Loneliness - Putri Ariani dan Fakta di Baliknya

I remember when we still one
Your laugh, your voice, and your bright eyes
We're together in this love
Promise we'll forever
And now you left me alone
Cause You find someone better
You're in that way with her
And one think I know
You break my heart, break my hope
Make me so down in a loneliness
You left me when I deep
Thought you are my best scene
Being my prince, but I was wrong
Baby, you change a pink into the blue
And what does it mean all the things that we have written
The great conversation and a beautiful future
Perfect definition of sadly flower
You break my heart, break my hope
Make me so down in a loneliness
You left me when I deep
Thought you are my best scene
Being my prince, but I was wrong
Oh baby, you change a pink into the blue
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
You break my heart, break my hope
Make me so down in a loneliness
You left me, you left me when I'm in love
Thought you are my best scene
Being my prince, (i was wrong) but I was wrong (i was wrong)
I was wrong (I was wrong)
I was wrong (I was wrong)
I was wrong (I was wrong)
I do i fall in you
