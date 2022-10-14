Lirik Loneliness - Putri Ariani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Loneliness - Putri Ariani

I remember when we still one

Your laugh, your voice, and your bright eyes

We're together in this love

Promise we'll forever

And now you left me alone

Cause You find someone better

You're in that way with her

And one think I know

You break my heart, break my hope

Make me so down in a loneliness

You left me when I deep

Thought you are my best scene

Being my prince, but I was wrong

Baby, you change a pink into the blue

And what does it mean all the things that we have written

The great conversation and a beautiful future

Perfect definition of sadly flower

You break my heart, break my hope

Make me so down in a loneliness

You left me when I deep

Thought you are my best scene

Being my prince, but I was wrong

Oh baby, you change a pink into the blue

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

You break my heart, break my hope

Make me so down in a loneliness

You left me, you left me when I'm in love

Thought you are my best scene

Being my prince, (i was wrong) but I was wrong (i was wrong)

I was wrong (I was wrong)

I was wrong (I was wrong)

I was wrong (I was wrong)

I do i fall in you

