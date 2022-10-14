Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 Oktober 2022, 01:13 WIB
Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers
Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers /

Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers

Somewhere in Germany, but I can't place it
Man, I hate this part of Texas
Close my eyes, fantasize
Three clicks and I'm home

When I get back I'll lay around
Then I'll get up and lay back down 
Romanticize a quiet life
There's no place like my room

But you had to go
I know, I know, I know
Like a wave that crashed and melted on the shore
Not even the burnouts are out here anymore
And you had to go
I know, I know, I know

Out in the park, we watch the sunset
Talking on a rusty swing set
After a while you went quiet and I got mean

I'm always pushing you away from me
But you come back with gravity
And when I call, you come home
A bird in your teeth

So I gotta go
I know, I know, I know
When the sirens sound, you'll hide under the floor
But I'm not gonna go down with my hometown in a tornado
I'm gonna chase it
I know, I know, I know
I gotta go now
I know, I know, I know

Driving out into the sun
Let the ultraviolet cover me up
Went looking for a creation myth
Ended up with a pair of cracked lips
Windows down, scream along
To some America First rap, country song
A slaughterhouse, an outlet mall
Slot machines, fear of God
Windows down, heater on
Big bolts of lightning hanging low
Over the coast, everyone's convinced
It's a government drone or an alien spaceship
Either way, we're not alone
I'll find a new place to be from
A haunted house with a picket fence
To float around and ghost my friends
No, I'm not afraid to disappear
The billboard said, "The end is near"
I turned around, there was nothing there
Yeah, I guess the end is here

The end is here

Credits
Penulis lagu: Phoebe Bridgers
Album: Punisher
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Indie rock, Alternatif/Indie, Indie folk, Emo-folk, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers

Lagu I Know The End merupakan sebuah lagu karya Phoebe Bridgers keempat dalam album studio keduanya, Punisher yang dirilis pada 29 Juli 2020.
 
Lagu ini sendiri berbicara tentang depresi, euforia, dan kiamat yang memuncak dalam teriakan katarsis dari luapan pelepasan emosi yang tersimpan dalam hati yang terkait dengan kejadian traumatis dengan memunculkan emosi tersebut ke alam sadar.
 
Lagu ini juga menjadi salah satu yang paling menarik adalah karena I Know The End merupakan single megah di antara diskografinya setiap Phoebe membawakannya.
 
Dalam lagu ini, Phoebe dibantu fans dari berbagai penjuru dunia untuk menyanyikan bagian klimaks lagu yang bercerita tentang akhir dunia. (Tazkia Falah Rahmani)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Night Flower – Ahn Ye Eun dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Night Flower – Ahn Ye Eun dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Saturday Drip - NCT Dream dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Saturday Drip - NCT Dream dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bunga-Bunga Cinta - Dude Harlino ft. Asmirandah, OST. Dalam Mihrab Cinta

Lirik Lagu Bunga-Bunga Cinta - Dude Harlino ft. Asmirandah, OST. Dalam Mihrab Cinta

14 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Brick By Boring Brick - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brick By Boring Brick - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dive Into You - NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dive Into You - NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cool For The Summer – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cool For The Summer – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Eeeaa - Coboy Junior dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Eeeaa - Coboy Junior dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB
Lirik Lagu Souvenir – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Souvenir – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Decode - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Decode - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bendera - Cokelat dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bendera - Cokelat dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:38 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Dua Kakek Jadi Korban Pelecehan Dukun di Bekasi, Berdalih Menyucikan Diri
2

Ungkap Kedekatan Brigadir J dan Putri Candrawathi di Surat Dakwaan, Jaksa: 15 Menit Berdua dalam Kamar
3

APM Jepang dan Korea Selatan Komentari Kebijakan Konversi Kendaraan Listrik, Bisa Hanguskan Asuransi?
4

Misteri Penjual Dawet Pintu 3 Stadion Kanjuruhan Mulai Terungkap, Kabarnya Seorang Politisi
5

Sebelum Insiden Penembakan, Brigadir J Berada di Kamar Putri Candrawathi Selama 15 Menit
6

Amati Perang Ukraina-Rusia, China Berencana Mengembangkan Perang Hibrida Lawan Taiwan
7

Mengenal Bipolar, Penyakit yang Bisa Muncul Sejak Masa Anak-anak
8

Usai Pemeriksaan Dilakukan, Polri Bakal Tetapkan Status Rizky Billar dalam Kasus Dugaan KDRT
9

Update Kode Redeem FF 12 Oktober 2022, Cepat Klaim Hanya Berlaku Satu Kali Penukaran
10

Komnas HAM Sebut Polisi Minta Tiket Dikurangi, Terlanjur Dicetak 43 Ribu

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022:Anda Mungkin Berhubungan dengan Seseorang yang Membawa Perubahan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 14 Oktober 2022:Anda Mungkin Berhubungan dengan Seseorang yang Membawa Perubahan

14 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Bikin Kaget! Baru Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Ingin Cabut Laporan Kasus KDRT Terhadap Sang Suami?

Bikin Kaget! Baru Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Ingin Cabut Laporan Kasus KDRT Terhadap Sang Suami?

14 Oktober 2022, 01:54 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Begini Kronologi Seorang Mahasiswi IPB Terseret Banjir di Bogor, Hingga Kini Belum Ditemukan Keberadaannya

Begini Kronologi Seorang Mahasiswi IPB Terseret Banjir di Bogor, Hingga Kini Belum Ditemukan Keberadaannya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:48 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Lirik Lagu [MV] 마마무 (MAMAMOO) - ILLELLA (일낼라) Lyrics Hangul and Romanized

Lirik Lagu [MV] 마마무 (MAMAMOO) - ILLELLA (일낼라) Lyrics Hangul and Romanized

14 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Fulham vs Bournemouth, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 Oktober 2022

Fulham vs Bournemouth, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Omonia, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Eropa 2022 2023

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Omonia, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Eropa 2022 2023

14 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia via SCTV, Nonton Liga Europa 22/23 Gratis

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia via SCTV, Nonton Liga Europa 22/23 Gratis

14 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Mamelodi Sundowns vs La Passe, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Mamelodi Sundowns vs La Passe, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 14 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 01:18 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Piala Presiden Esports MLBB 2022; Tim-Tim MPL ID Minus Onic, Ikuti Babak Kualifikasi Tertutup.

Piala Presiden Esports MLBB 2022; Tim-Tim MPL ID Minus Onic, Ikuti Babak Kualifikasi Tertutup.

14 Oktober 2022, 01:16 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Menangkap Ular, Anda akan Kaya Raya

Mimpi Menangkap Ular, Anda akan Kaya Raya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Info Temanggung

Penjabaran Soal Induk Organisasi Tenis Meja Internasional Adalah

Penjabaran Soal Induk Organisasi Tenis Meja Internasional Adalah

14 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Pekan 4 Liga Europa

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Pekan 4 Liga Europa

14 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Melihat Ular Berkaki, Ini Pertanda Buruk

Mimpi Melihat Ular Berkaki, Ini Pertanda Buruk

14 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 14 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Jangan Memaksa Diri

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Jumat 14 Oktober 2022: Jangan Memaksa Diri

14 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Dikejar Ular, Ada Seseorang yang Mencintai Kamu

Mimpi Dikejar Ular, Ada Seseorang yang Mencintai Kamu

14 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 Oktober 2022

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 Oktober 2022

14 Oktober 2022, 00:52 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Melihat Ular Banyak, Kamu Sangat Beruntung

Mimpi Melihat Ular Banyak, Kamu Sangat Beruntung

14 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Kampung Jakarta

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Kampung Jakarta

14 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

14 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

Mimpi Digigit Ular dari Belakang, Waspadalah! Ada Orang Munafik di Sekitarmu

14 Oktober 2022, 00:38 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

Jadwal NET TV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Ini Talkshow, Danau Hitam, Hingga Jatanras

14 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022, Akan Tayang FTV, Liputan 6, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Hingga Love Story

14 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 14 Oktober 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Gangaa, Hingga Suami Pengganti

14 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB