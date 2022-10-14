Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers

Somewhere in Germany, but I can't place it

Man, I hate this part of Texas

Close my eyes, fantasize

Three clicks and I'm home

When I get back I'll lay around

Then I'll get up and lay back down

Romanticize a quiet life

There's no place like my room

But you had to go

I know, I know, I know

Like a wave that crashed and melted on the shore

Not even the burnouts are out here anymore

And you had to go

I know, I know, I know



Out in the park, we watch the sunset

Talking on a rusty swing set

After a while you went quiet and I got mean



I'm always pushing you away from me

But you come back with gravity

And when I call, you come home

A bird in your teeth



So I gotta go

I know, I know, I know

When the sirens sound, you'll hide under the floor

But I'm not gonna go down with my hometown in a tornado

I'm gonna chase it

I know, I know, I know

I gotta go now

I know, I know, I know



Driving out into the sun

Let the ultraviolet cover me up

Went looking for a creation myth

Ended up with a pair of cracked lips

Windows down, scream along

To some America First rap, country song

A slaughterhouse, an outlet mall

Slot machines, fear of God

Windows down, heater on

Big bolts of lightning hanging low

Over the coast, everyone's convinced

It's a government drone or an alien spaceship

Either way, we're not alone

I'll find a new place to be from

A haunted house with a picket fence

To float around and ghost my friends

No, I'm not afraid to disappear

The billboard said, "The end is near"

I turned around, there was nothing there

Yeah, I guess the end is here



The end is here The end is here Credits

Penulis lagu: Phoebe Bridgers

Album: Punisher

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Indie rock, Alternatif/Indie, Indie folk, Emo-folk, Pop



Fakta di Balik Lagu I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers

Lagu ini sendiri berbicara tentang depresi, euforia, dan kiamat yang memuncak dalam teriakan katarsis dari luapan pelepasan emosi yang tersimpan dalam hati yang terkait dengan kejadian traumatis dengan memunculkan emosi tersebut ke alam sadar.

Lagu ini juga menjadi salah satu yang paling menarik adalah karena I Know The End merupakan single megah di antara diskografinya setiap Phoebe membawakannya.

Dalam lagu ini, Phoebe dibantu fans dari berbagai penjuru dunia untuk menyanyikan bagian klimaks lagu yang bercerita tentang akhir dunia. (Tazkia Falah Rahmani)***