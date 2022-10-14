Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers
Somewhere in Germany, but I can't place it
Man, I hate this part of Texas
Close my eyes, fantasize
Three clicks and I'm home
When I get back I'll lay around
Then I'll get up and lay back down
Romanticize a quiet life
There's no place like my room
But you had to go
I know, I know, I know
Like a wave that crashed and melted on the shore
Not even the burnouts are out here anymore
And you had to go
I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know
Like a wave that crashed and melted on the shore
Not even the burnouts are out here anymore
And you had to go
I know, I know, I know
Out in the park, we watch the sunset
Talking on a rusty swing set
After a while you went quiet and I got mean
I'm always pushing you away from me
But you come back with gravity
And when I call, you come home
A bird in your teeth
So I gotta go
I know, I know, I know
When the sirens sound, you'll hide under the floor
But I'm not gonna go down with my hometown in a tornado
I'm gonna chase it
I know, I know, I know
I gotta go now
I know, I know, I know
Driving out into the sun
Let the ultraviolet cover me up
Went looking for a creation myth
Ended up with a pair of cracked lips
Windows down, scream along
To some America First rap, country song
A slaughterhouse, an outlet mall
Slot machines, fear of God
Windows down, heater on
Big bolts of lightning hanging low
Over the coast, everyone's convinced
It's a government drone or an alien spaceship
Either way, we're not alone
I'll find a new place to be from
A haunted house with a picket fence
To float around and ghost my friends
No, I'm not afraid to disappear
The billboard said, "The end is near"
I turned around, there was nothing there
Yeah, I guess the end is here
The end is here
Credits
Penulis lagu: Phoebe Bridgers
Album: Punisher
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Indie rock, Alternatif/Indie, Indie folk, Emo-folk, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Know The End - Phoebe Bridgers
Lagu I Know The End merupakan sebuah lagu karya Phoebe Bridgers keempat dalam album studio keduanya, Punisher yang dirilis pada 29 Juli 2020.
Lagu ini sendiri berbicara tentang depresi, euforia, dan kiamat yang memuncak dalam teriakan katarsis dari luapan pelepasan emosi yang tersimpan dalam hati yang terkait dengan kejadian traumatis dengan memunculkan emosi tersebut ke alam sadar.
Lagu ini juga menjadi salah satu yang paling menarik adalah karena I Know The End merupakan single megah di antara diskografinya setiap Phoebe membawakannya.
Dalam lagu ini, Phoebe dibantu fans dari berbagai penjuru dunia untuk menyanyikan bagian klimaks lagu yang bercerita tentang akhir dunia. (Tazkia Falah Rahmani)***
