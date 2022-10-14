Lirik Lagu Crying In the Rain - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crying in the Rain - Whitesnake
A black cat moans
When he's burning with the fever
A stray dog howls
When he's lonely in the night
A woman goes crazy
With the thought of retribution
But, a man starts weeping
When he's sick and tired of life
