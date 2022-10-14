Lirik Lagu The Power of Love - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Celine Dion - The Power of Love

The whispers in the morning

Of lovers sleeping tight

Are rolling by like thunder now

As I look in your eyes

I hold on to your whole body

And feel each move you make

Your voice is warm and tender

A love that I could not forsake

'Cause I'm your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'll do all that I can

Lost is how I'm feeling

Lying in your arms

When the world outside's too much to take

That all ends when I'm with you

Even though there may be times

It seems I'm far away

Never wonder where I am

'Cause I am always by your side

'Cause I'm your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'll do all that I can

We're heading for something

Somewhere I've never been

Sometimes I am frightened but I'm ready to learn

Of the power of love

The sound of your heart beating

Made it clear suddenly

The feeling that I can't go on

Is light years away

'Cause I'm your lady

And you are my man

Whenever you reach for me

I'm gonna do all that I can

We're heading for something

Somewhere I've never been

Sometimes I am frightened but I'm ready to learn

Of the power of love