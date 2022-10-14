Lirik Lagu The Power of Love - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Celine Dion - The Power of Love
The whispers in the morning
Of lovers sleeping tight
Are rolling by like thunder now
As I look in your eyes
I hold on to your whole body
And feel each move you make
Your voice is warm and tender
A love that I could not forsake
'Cause I'm your lady
And you are my man
Whenever you reach for me
I'll do all that I can
Lost is how I'm feeling
Lying in your arms
When the world outside's too much to take
That all ends when I'm with you
Even though there may be times
It seems I'm far away
Never wonder where I am
'Cause I am always by your side
'Cause I'm your lady
And you are my man
Whenever you reach for me
I'll do all that I can
We're heading for something
Somewhere I've never been
Sometimes I am frightened but I'm ready to learn
Of the power of love
The sound of your heart beating
Made it clear suddenly
The feeling that I can't go on
Is light years away
'Cause I'm your lady
And you are my man
Whenever you reach for me
I'm gonna do all that I can
We're heading for something
Somewhere I've never been
Sometimes I am frightened but I'm ready to learn
Of the power of love
