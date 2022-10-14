Lirik Lagu My Universe - Coldplay ft BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu My Universe - Coldplay ft BTS
[Romanized:]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I
In the night, I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes, I watch you rise
There's a paradise they couldn't capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
Maeil bam nege naraga (ga)
Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae
Na useumyeo neoreul manna (na)
Never ending forever, baby
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotji
Gireojin geurimja sogeseo (eyes)
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
