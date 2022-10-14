Lirik Lagu My Universe - Coldplay ft BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu My Universe - Coldplay ft BTS

[Romanized:]

You (you), you are (you are) my universe

And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first

And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I

In the night, I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes, I watch you rise

There's a paradise they couldn't capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes

Maeil bam nege naraga (ga)

Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae

Na useumyeo neoreul manna (na)

Never ending forever, baby

You (you), you are (you are) my universe

And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)

And you (you), you are (you are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotji

Gireojin geurimja sogeseo (eyes)

And they said that we can't be together

Because, because we come from different sides

You (you), you are (you are) my universe

And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)

And you (you), you are (you are) my universe

And you make my world light up inside

My universe (do-do, do-do)

My universe (do-do, do-do)

My universe (do-do, do-do)

(You make my world)

You make my world light up inside

Make my world light up inside